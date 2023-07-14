Supreme Court decision to uphold ICWA is a victory for Native Americans after centuries of oppression

Native Americans won a massive victory in June when the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. This 1978 bill prioritized adopting Native foster children within their respective communities. Rather than forcing children to fully assimilate into non-native culture and language, ICWA removes a historic obstacle for Native American efforts to keep their language and culture alive.

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ICWA was a difficult, albeit right one. Without ICWA, the threat of Native children being taken from their culture is still very real. Over the past 400 years, 200 native languages have become extinct after centuries of systemic genocide and government-backed initiatives to erase Native cultures. These methods include residential schools that forcibly removed children from their homes and forced them to assimilate to Western ideals and civilization.

The government actively encouraged social workers to forcibly remove Native children and place them in white homes in the late 1960s. They would also remove children from homes for microscopic reasons, like being poor or being raised by a grandparent.

The discovery and colonization of America by Italian explorer Christopher Columbus began a history of Native American genocide, cultural erasure and lackluster educational access, the history of which the Supreme Court Justices considered when weighing the decision on the constitutionality of the ICWA.

The ICWA was passed originally in 1978 after it was found that 25-35 percent of Native children were removed from their homes and placed in foster care or other adoption agencies. 85 percent of the removed Native children were placed outside their families and communities, even when relatives were available to adopt.

The ICWA states that unless there is evidence that the placement would be ill-favored for the child, Native children should show a preference for placement in the extended family, a foster home or an institution approved by or run by the child’s tribe. If none of those preferences could be met, a non-native adoptee could adopt or foster the child.

Three non-native families alleged that the ICWA was discriminatory against non-members of Native communities who wanted to adopt native children in a case called Haaland v. Brackeen. The case arose last November after Chris and Jennifer Bracken, a white couple from Texas, were granted permission to adopt a Native boy but were blocked from adopting his biological sister who already had a grandmother willing to care for her.

While the Supreme Court did make the proper decision last month, a foothold can be seen in the argument that the families suing in Haaland v. Brackeen are using. The ICWA law is based on race and the families have made arguments that underneath the 14th Amendment, the law results in a direct disadvantage to non-native adoptees.

The 14th Amendment, passed in 1866 granted citizenship to all people and provided all citizens with equal protections under the law. However, in the Haaland v. Brackeen case, the three families were not persecuted or left unprotected by the ICWA law.

If this argument had a true foundation, the families in Haaland v. Brackeen would have instead used the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as their legal basis. This act prohibited and essentially ended segregation and the discrimination of a person based on their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

While there are over 391,000 children and youth in foster care, according to the Child Welfare Information Gateway, only roughly two percent of those children were Native American. Hundreds of thousands of children are in need of a loving and healthy home, that their parents unfortunately are unable to provide for them through means of death, abandonment, or otherwise.

Native Americans need the ICWA to remain in place and the legal standard to prevent the practice of removal and erasure from beginning again. If a family is given the blessing of a native child and are non-native themselves, a good practice to help that child retain and maintain knowledge of their culture and heritage is for parents to learn about it themselves. Native culture has a foundation in passing down information from elders, and surrounding a child with these resources when a parent themself cannot answer the question is pivotal in raising a child who has a full understanding of who they are.

The ICWA is not a law that is rooted in discrimination. Instead, it has enabled a generation of children to dance, speak their language, and celebrate their culture without fear once again.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo