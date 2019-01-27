Swimming and diving finish off best regular season in program history

The North Texas Mean Green swim and dive team capped off the regular season by winning their third consecutive meet on Saturday, defeating Incarnate Word (162-137) and Texas Christian (157-140).

The win moved North Texas’ regular season record to 6-2, which is the best regular season record in program history.

In an interview with meangreensports.com, head coach Brittany Roth said that the hard work the team has put in is paying off.

“This is huge for our senior class,” Roth said. “These girls have done a great job all season working together and competing together. The attitude of us versus everyone. I thought they came together and battled.”

Junior Jowita Siencyzk finished with a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.93 and took home a silver medal in the 200-yard backstroke.

Sophomore Leigh Faires McGee won three seperate freestyle events, including the 200-yard freestyle swim.

North Texas has come in first place multiple times this year in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They continued this pattern on Saturday, winning with a time of 1:36.13. The team consisted of Brittany Thurstin, Emmabeth Jensen, McGee and Kelsey Opiela.

Jensen, the senior from Australia, also finished in third place in the 100-yard butterfly.

Senior diver Averie Ruiz set a personal best in the three-meter dive, finishing with 268.95 points and a bronze medal. Meghan Miller finished in fifth with a total score of 242.60.

North Texas will be back in action for the Pre-Conference Time Trials at Southern Methodist on Feb. 9. The C-USA Championships are set to be held from Feb. 27-March 2 in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Image: Senior Emmabeth Jensen swims fly at practice in the Pohl Recreation Center on Sept. 12, 2018. Image by Jordan Collard.