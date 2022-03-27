North Texas Daily

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Festival closes with music at Lady Bird Lake, 'Atlanta' season 3 premiere

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Festival closes with music at Lady Bird Lake, ‘Atlanta’ season 3 premiere

March 27
2022
"Atlanta" producer and screenwriter Stefani Robinson speaks during a Q&A session following the season three premiere on March 19, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

Since today marks the week anniversary of the end of South by Southwest 2022, the North Texas Daily has compiled a gallery of photos from one of the final days of the festival.

On Saturday, March 19, SXSW attendees walked over to The Stage at Lady Bird Lake, where they treated themselves to freebies from companies SugarBee Apple, Schweppes and Splash Blast. Attendees then took a ride on Samsung’s “Selfie-Go-Round,” before taking a seat on the lawn and listening to the artists who took the stage. Some attendees then took the official SXSW event bus back to Paramount Theatre, where they jumped in line for the world premiere of the first two episodes of “Atlanta” season three. Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and company took the stage after the premiere for an extended Q&A.

Featured Image: A server pours a sample of Schweppes ginger ale for a festival attendee on March 19, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

Madeleine Moore

