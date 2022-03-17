North Texas Daily

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Slack Digital HQ Experience

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Slack Digital HQ Experience

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Slack Digital HQ Experience
March 17
01:18 2022
Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9268Day 4 finals John Anderson-0095Day 4 finals John Anderson-0124Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9333Day 4 finals John Anderson-0183Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9340SXSW attendees take a selfie on March 15, 2022. Photo by Madeleine MooreDay 4 finals John Anderson-0194Day 4 finals John Anderson-0157Day 4 finals John Anderson-0196Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9309Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9344Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9354Day 4 finals Madeleine Moore-9362Day 4 finals John Anderson-0198-2Day 4 finals John Anderson-0107Kapil Mehra holds his slack prize on March 15, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore
Design Editor Madeleine Moore takes a photo of an attendee posing in the Slack photo station on March 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest attendees made their way to the corner of 3rd Street and Congress Avenue for the Slack Digital HQ Experience, which concluded Wednesday after a five-day run. The pop-up event had a mystery prize game, a photo opportunity, colorful seating arrangements and refreshments for attendees. 

Featured Image: Attendees of the Slack Digital HQ Experience sit on inflatable chairs on March 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

