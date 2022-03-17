SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Slack Digital HQ Experience

< ► > Design Editor Madeleine Moore takes a photo of an attendee posing in the Slack photo station on March 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest attendees made their way to the corner of 3rd Street and Congress Avenue for the Slack Digital HQ Experience, which concluded Wednesday after a five-day run. The pop-up event had a mystery prize game, a photo opportunity, colorful seating arrangements and refreshments for attendees.

Featured Image: Attendees of the Slack Digital HQ Experience sit on inflatable chairs on March 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson