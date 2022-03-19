North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Thursday and Friday bring art exhibitions, poster expo and Texas premiere

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Thursday and Friday bring art exhibitions, poster expo and Texas premiere

The artists behind DKNG post in front of their work at Flatstock 77 on March 18, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Thursday and Friday bring art exhibitions, poster expo and Texas premiere
March 19
14:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
SXSW-28SXSW-27SXSW-26Tribe Mafia final-0089Tribe Mafia final-0122SXSW-31SXSW-29SXSW-30SXSW-32SXSW-34SXSW-35SXSW-36SXSW-37SXSW-38SXSW-43SXSW-41SXSW-40SXSW-44SXSW-45SXSW-46SXSW-39
<
>
SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson (left) hosts a Q&A session with "Cha Cha Real Smooth" Director Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt and Dakota Johnson on March 18, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

AUSTIN, Texas – Days seven and eight of South by Southwest included a variety of art, music and film to appeal to the interests of different festivalgoers.

Thursday brought the North Texas Daily to an interview with the music group Tribe Mafia, managed by UNT alumni Zulia Barrios with performers Carlos “Dashawn Daniels” Moore and former UNT student Chinasa Broxton. In a sit-down interview with Editor-in-Chief Maria Lawson, the group discussed their musical influences and journey to become official performers at SXSW.

On Friday, some attendees walked over to The Line to view artist JD Moore’s mural, “Repose,” before making their way into attached restaurant Veracruz All Natural for tacos, quesadillas and agua frescas.

Attendees then made their way over to Paramount Theatre, where upcoming Director Cooper Raiff took the red carpet for the first time ever for his film “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” Actors Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Odeya Rush and Evan Assante were also in attendance, and came on stage before the Texas premiere to introduce the film. Directly following the film, SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson hosted a Q&A with Raiff, Johnson and Burghardt where fans expressed their admiration for “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

”The ”Atlanta” season three premiere and Shawn Mendes’ performance at Moody Amphitheatre will close out the 10-day festival on Saturday, followed by the SXSW Music Closing Party on Sunday.

Featured image: The artists behind DKNG post in front of their work at Flatstock 77 on March 18, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Madeleine Moore

Madeleine Moore

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: Good afternoon everyone, North Texas softball first pitch is in about 30 minutes.The Mean Green (14-6, 3-1 C-USA) dropped the series opener versus FAU (15-13, 4-0 C-USA) yesterday night.Follow this thread for updates and analysis.@ntdaily https://t.co/OaZ649rnhz

- 48 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
PHOTO GALLERY | SXSW 22: Slack Digital HQ Experience #SXSW2022📝📸 @JohnAndersontxhttps://t.co/HPgh6MbK9B

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: 33 minutes out from first pitch between North Texas and Florida Atlantic University.Both teams come in with a perfect 3-0 Conference USA record this season, for one team, that will end today.Follow this thread for updates and analysis.@ntdaily https://t.co/cFGHy0KMd3

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@PaulWitwerNTD: We’re about 30 minutes out from North Texas women’s basketball taking on the University of Tulsa in the first round of the NIT tournament at 7 p.m. in Denton.Follow this thread for more news and updates about the game! @ntdaily

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE | PHOTO GALLERY: Wednesday of SXSW week puts on expo, podcast recording, domes and local artist #SXSW2022📝 @marialawsonn 📸 @JohnAndersontxhttps://t.co/TAXTttSxY9

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram