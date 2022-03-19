SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Thursday and Friday bring art exhibitions, poster expo and Texas premiere

The artists behind DKNG post in front of their work at Flatstock 77 on March 18, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

< ► > SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson (left) hosts a Q&A session with "Cha Cha Real Smooth" Director Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt and Dakota Johnson on March 18, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

AUSTIN, Texas – Days seven and eight of South by Southwest included a variety of art, music and film to appeal to the interests of different festivalgoers.

Thursday brought the North Texas Daily to an interview with the music group Tribe Mafia, managed by UNT alumni Zulia Barrios with performers Carlos “Dashawn Daniels” Moore and former UNT student Chinasa Broxton. In a sit-down interview with Editor-in-Chief Maria Lawson, the group discussed their musical influences and journey to become official performers at SXSW.

On Friday, some attendees walked over to The Line to view artist JD Moore’s mural, “Repose,” before making their way into attached restaurant Veracruz All Natural for tacos, quesadillas and agua frescas.

Attendees then made their way over to Paramount Theatre, where upcoming Director Cooper Raiff took the red carpet for the first time ever for his film “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” Actors Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Odeya Rush and Evan Assante were also in attendance, and came on stage before the Texas premiere to introduce the film. Directly following the film, SXSW Director of Film Janet Pierson hosted a Q&A with Raiff, Johnson and Burghardt where fans expressed their admiration for “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

"Atlanta" season three premiere and Shawn Mendes' performance at Moody Amphitheatre will close out the 10-day festival on Saturday, followed by the SXSW Music Closing Party on Sunday.

