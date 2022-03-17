North Texas Daily

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Wednesday of SXSW week puts on expo, podcast recording, domes and local artist

SXSW 2022: GALLERY: Wednesday of SXSW week puts on expo, podcast recording, domes and local artist

March 17
13:14 2022
A SXSW attendee plays Skee Ball on March 16, 2022. Photo by John AndersonA SXSW attendee plays a VR game on March 16, 2022. Photo by Madeleine MooreDay 4 finals John Anderson-0059Day 5 recap finals -9582Day 5 recap finals -0499Day 5 recap finals -0503A SXSW attendee plays Dance Evolution on March 16, 2022. Photo by John AndersonDay 4 finals John Anderson-0055Day 5 recap finals -0244Day 5 recap finals -9226Day 5 recap finals -9455Day 5 recap finals -9433Day 5 recap finals -9423Day 5 recap finals -9437Day 5 recap finals -9500Day 5 recap finals -0322Day 5 recap finals -0310Day 5 recap finals -0337Day 5 recap finals -9603Day 5 recap finals -0531Day 5 recap finals -9616
Geoff Ramsey (left) and Barbara Dunkelman talk during the Rooster Teeth panel at SXSW on March 16, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the sixth day of the Austin festival South by Southwest, with festivities including a creative expo, podcast recording, performance from a Denton duo and the Wisdome Austin Immersive Experience among other events across Downtown Austin.

The last day of the Creative Industries Expo brought attendees to the Austin Convention Center, which became home to exhibitors ranging from a Worldview mock spaceship to interactive, dance-along arcade games. Festivalgoers were found with free backpacks draped across their backs, complimentary food and drinks in hand and new merchandise spilling from their arms — all while celebrating the creative industry.

Simultaneously, at the Marriott down the street, was a live recording of the “Rooster Teeth Podcast.” This event brought fans of the podcast to laugh and interact with the stars in real-time while getting to see the makings of the podcast.

Also on Wednesday was a live performance from Denton-based Venus Twins at Valhalla. Their 30-minute set brought consistent bass, drums and vocals, with interludes giving them a chance to freestyle and at a couple of moments, go in the audience. The duo has four remaining performances during SXSW to keep giving Austin a taste of the Denton music scene.

Down the street outside the convention center was the Wisdome Austin Immersive Experience, an outdoor space that holds three white domes. When festivalgoers walk into them, they are faced with projected visuals on the ceiling and sides of the dome. One area is designated for live music, another for film screenings and the third for meditation. Wisdome is open from 11 a.m. to midnight each day until Saturday.

With four days remaining, SXSW has hundreds of programs including conference sessions, musical performances, interactive events and more. For the full schedule, visit schedule.sxsw.com.

Featured Image: A concept model for what could be the future of near-space travel stands on display in the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

