SXSW 2023 Gallery: Days 1-3 bring ‘Dungeons and Dragon’ premiere, Amazon events and featured speaker sessions

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest 2023 kicked off on Friday with its Conference and Film & TV Festival. The conventions, which feature a variety of film and television premieres, as well as conference sessions, will run March 10-19.

On the first day of the convention, the Daily attended the evening’s opening night screenings: the world premiere of “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and Donald Glover and Janine Naber’s co-produced TV series, “Swarm.”

Earlier in the day, the Daily experienced Amazon Prime, TX, an interactive experience which brought elements of their most popular shows — such as “Daisy Jones and the Six” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” — to life. Right next door, they also attended the “Swarm” pop-up experience — a bloody corner store, where they politely ask you to “not mind the mess.”

Day two brought the premiere of HBO miniseries “Love & Death,” featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. The show, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, was filmed in multiple central Texas locations, as well as a variety of spots across Austin.

Jake Johnson’s directorial debut, “Self Reliance” held its premiere Saturday night. The film, produced in part by Lonely Island Classics, starred Johnson, Anna Kendrick and briefly featured fellow comedian Andy Samberg.

During the day, Daily staff attended featured speaking sessions: “Beyond the Podium: How Athleta and Allyson Felix Reinvented the Brand/Athlete Partnership,” featuring award-winning Olympic athlete Allyson Felix, as well as “Online Crime: An American Crisis” featuring Robert Downey Jr. and former FBI counterintelligence operative, Eric O’Neill.

The staff started off day three visiting Dolby House, which featured interactive listening stations based around sound technology. A trip was then taken to the Slack Lounge, which showcased new user-interface designs to help improve communication in the workplace. The day was concluded after a visit to the Creative Industries Expo, and a brief pit-stop at the Banned Book Library.

See more from the first three days below.