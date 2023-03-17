SXSW 2023 Gallery: Days 4-6 feature debut directors, a surprise screening and music festival kickoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest’s fourth, fifth and sixth days included an A24 film premiere, live performance by Strawberry Guy and a Denton-based band’s concert amongst the festivities occurring across Downtown Austin.

Day four of the festival included featured session “A Conversation with Jake Johnson,” the comedic actor-turned-director of “Self-Reliance.” Johnson spoke with Variety’s Co-Editor-In-Chief Variety Cynthia Littleton two days later about his directorial debut and experiences within the film industry.

The Daily staff then stopped by one of the festival’s many featured pop-ups, Lush House. The interactive featured a bath bomb making station, guest speakers and more.

Later that afternoon, a surprise screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” was held at The Paramount Theatre. Attendees did not know what film they were seeing until inside the theater, as the marquee only read “Baba Yaga” — an inside joke for in-the-know “John Wick” fans.

Immediately following Reeves’ screening, the Paramount Theatre hosted the premiere of “Problemista,” starring Tilda Swinton and first-time director Julio Torres. The film was produced by Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree and A24, the entertainment company that premiered its now-Oscar-winning project “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” at last year’s Film Festival.

On day five, the Daily interviewed Austin-based Tribe Mafia before their live performance on March 15. The band consists of Chinasa Broxton, a former UNT student, and Carlos “Dashawn Daniels” Moore, who are represented by university alumna Xulia Barrios and directed by Jess T. Johnston.

Later that day, the Daily attended R&B artist Baby Rose’s performance at Rolling Stone‘s Future of Music Event. Indie pop and rap artist duo Coco & Clair Clair started off the Empire Garage’s SXSW Music Opening Party the same night.

Down the block, Strawberry Guy performed his hifi symphonies at Cheer Up Charlie’s indoor venue as The Lemon Twigs played their own vintage alt-rock set on the outdoor stage.

To conclude the night of music, Oakland-based band Thao took the Daily to church at Central Presbyterian for an indie rock concert in the heart of downtown Austin.

Day six saw an evening premiere of Apple TV+’s “Tetris,” directed by BAFTA-nominated Jon S. Baird. During the screening’s Q&A session, Baird was joined on stage by lead actor Taron Egerton, writer Noah Pink and real-life inspirations Henk Rogers and Alexei Pajitnov.

The night also brought live music performances by hip-hop and reggaeton duo Villano Antillano and indie pop artist CUCO at the Moody Theater.

Tribe Mafia’s performance at the Sheraton BackYARD concluded the night, with the duo entertaining the crowd with a half-hour set.