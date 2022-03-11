North Texas Daily

SXSW comes to Austin for spring break

SXSW comes to Austin for spring break

March 11
13:49 2022
South by Southwest celebrates the convergence of tech, film and music industries. SXSW 2022 will take place in a hybrid format, with both in-person and online sessions, festivals and exhibitions.

The Conference takes place from March 9 through March 20. The SXSW Conference provides an opportunity for digital creators from across the globe to learn cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests and hear from industry professionals. Enjoy topics from advertising and brand experience to culture, civic engagement, the media industry and more. 

Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo’s Keynote session will be Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. and is available online. Other featured speakers include Sara Bareilles, Mark Cuban, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Van Ness, Rashida Jones and more. 

SXSW will also hold its festivals for music, film and comedy.

The comedy festival is from March 11 to March 15 and has a lineup of acclaimed comedians and entertainers, including John Cleese, and Upright Citizen’s Brigade’s Danielle Schneider and Matt Besser.

South by’s Music Festival is from March 14 to March 20. Experience performances from over 300 showcasing artists including Wet Leg and Denton-based band Midlake. Catch Gunna, Young Thug and DJ Rosegold at THE STAGE at SXSW at Moody Ampitheater at Waterloo Park March 17, 18 and 19. 

Running concurrently with the Conference and Music and Comedy Festivals, SXSW Film Festival will have screenings from 99 feature films including 76 world premieres, four international premieres, 24 music videos and more. Catch the world premiere of director Casey Neistat’s “Under the Influence,” a celebrity documentary that chronicles the drama surrounding YouTube sensation DavidDobrik’s attempted cover-up of a near-lethal accident caught on film.

SXSW Exhibitions connect people from all over the world with a diverse range of forward-thinking exhibitors from promising startups to industry leaders. Experience the Creative Industries Expo, Flatstock 77, SXSW Art Program, SXSW Wellness Expo and the XR Experience Exhibition.

To register for SXSW badges to access the conference, festivals and exhibitions, visit sxsw.com/attend/#badges.

To follow the North Texas Daily’s coverage of this year’s SXSW, see the Arts and Life tab of our website, ntdaily.com, for daily content.

Featured image source SXSW

