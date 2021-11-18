Take retail workers into consideration during Black Friday

In a little over a week, stores all over the country will be handing out deals for customers to take advantage of on Black Friday. It is a time where people quite literally turn into evil versions of themselves. From customers yelling at workers to trashing entire stores, they don’t care as long as they save $200 on a $1,800 television from Best Buy.

It should be obvious to treat retail workers with a little more sympathy this time of year, but on top of treating people with kindness, we should also discuss how pointless Black Friday is altogether.

The deals are not worth it, or at least not worth losing the part of your brain making you feel compassion towards other people. No matter how much someone’s kid wants a PlayStation 5, it is not worth yelling at someone who, more likely than not, doesn’t get paid enough. For the sake of both yourself and employees, if you are going to shop on Black Friday, just do it online.

I will give credit where credit is due: treating Black Friday like an event has become more and more watered down over the years. With online shopping thriving, you can get the same exact deal online from the comfort of your home. Being a retail worker on a normal day already feels like juggling knives, but being one on Black Friday is like juggling knives on fire with a couple of chainsaws thrown in there for extra flare.

I’ve never understood the appeal in waking up extremely early just to surround yourself with angry people, and only find out none of the deals are even worth the trouble. Don’t get me wrong, there are some deals out there that are somewhat worth it, but no deal is worth yelling at an employee of any store.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge part in shifting a lot of Black Friday shopping to online, but it seems like this year will be the first year things will be back to normal. Hopefully, the benefits of online shopping stuck with enough people to make the event less chaotic, but only time will tell.

Instead of shopping on Black Friday, in any capacity, there are so many better things to do with your time. I am not even going to give specific suggestions because you can do literally anything besides shopping and it would almost certainly benefit all parties involved.

No deal is worth door-busting, and no purchase is worth disrespecting an employee. Since most retail workers are around the age of college students, and a lot of older shoppers simply might not know how to use a device with an internet connection (forcing them to shop in person), the age difference is sure to create some clashing on Black Friday. Still, please keep in mind employees are people too.

To all the retail workers, stay strong and know you are worth way more than any discounted item. Take those breaks for your mental health, and don’t be afraid to set as many boundaries as you need.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas