North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Take retail workers into consideration during Black Friday

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Take retail workers into consideration during Black Friday

Take retail workers into consideration during Black Friday
November 18
14:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
November 18th, 2021

November 18th, 2021

In a little over a week, stores all over the country will be handing out deals for customers to take advantage of on Black Friday. It is a time where people quite literally turn into evil versions of themselves. From customers yelling at workers to trashing entire stores, they don’t care as long as they save $200 on a $1,800 television from Best Buy. 

It should be obvious to treat retail workers with a little more sympathy this time of year, but on top of treating people with kindness, we should also discuss how pointless Black Friday is altogether.

The deals are not worth it, or at least not worth losing the part of your brain making you feel compassion towards other people. No matter how much someone’s kid wants a PlayStation 5, it is not worth yelling at someone who, more likely than not, doesn’t get paid enough. For the sake of both yourself and employees, if you are going to shop on Black Friday, just do it online. 

I will give credit where credit is due: treating Black Friday like an event has become more and more watered down over the years. With online shopping thriving, you can get the same exact deal online from the comfort of your home. Being a retail worker on a normal day already feels like juggling knives, but being one on Black Friday is like juggling knives on fire with a couple of chainsaws thrown in there for extra flare.

I’ve never understood the appeal in waking up extremely early just to surround yourself with angry people, and only find out none of the deals are even worth the trouble. Don’t get me wrong, there are some deals out there that are somewhat worth it, but no deal is worth yelling at an employee of any store.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a huge part in shifting a lot of Black Friday shopping to online, but it seems like this year will be the first year things will be back to normal. Hopefully, the benefits of online shopping stuck with enough people to make the event less chaotic, but only time will tell.

Instead of shopping on Black Friday, in any capacity, there are so many better things to do with your time. I am not even going to give specific suggestions because you can do literally anything besides shopping and it would almost certainly benefit all parties involved.

No deal is worth door-busting, and no purchase is worth disrespecting an employee. Since most retail workers are around the age of college students, and a lot of older shoppers simply might not know how to use a device with an internet connection (forcing them to shop in person), the age difference is sure to create some clashing on Black Friday. Still, please keep in mind employees are people too.

To all the retail workers, stay strong and know you are worth way more than any discounted item. Take those breaks for your mental health, and don’t be afraid to set as many boundaries as you need.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@TylerLukerNTD: @MeanGreenMBB will be taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks tonight at 7 p.m., looking to bounce back from the loss on Monday. Tune into this thread for live updates! @ntdaily

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: You can call him Front Page Paul.Page five features @PaulWitwerNTD and @YumCaleb’s piece about Saylor Hawkins which is complimented by @TylerLukerNTD’s piece about volleyball’s big matchup tomorrow!Pick up the @ntdaily https://t.co/UgmdiOvQUK

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@HannahJohnsUNT: Please check out my story on the Native American Student Association’s Red Dress Search! I’m so thankful I had the opportunity to cover an important project for UNT’s Indigenous community. https://t.co/uPTKUudiqy

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Happy Thursday! 🗞Make sure to grab our newest issue out on newsstands today! 🍃🏘🏊‍♀️Or read our online edition here: https://t.co/as02TrV11I https://t.co/XU5jAxhdwv

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Silk Sonic makes audience swoon in soulful '70s tribute📝@YumCaleb https://t.co/973gaWivnJ

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram