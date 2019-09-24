North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Taking a women’s and gender studies class would be beneficial to all

Taking a women's and gender studies class would be beneficial to all

Taking a women’s and gender studies class would be beneficial to all
September 24
16:21 2019
There are many reasons to add a women’s and gender studies class to your schedule. 

Society will continue to evolve and become more open minded—it would be wise to catch up with it. Additionally, it is imperative to educate yourself on gender, sexuality and the history of injustices against oppressed people. 

Unfortunately, there are plenty of misconceptions about these classes.

Some think that these classes will only teach problematic feminism where you will learn to hate men. Interestingly enough, after taking my first women and gender studies class, I came out of it having significantly increased empathy for how our society treats and raises men. 

You may also ask, “How will this class help me with my future?”. We are paving the way for our futures with every course added to our cart. We are constantly meeting new people with different backgrounds and different identities. Realistically, you may use what you learned in a women’s and gender studies course more frequently than any other course you take. 

I’m sure no one wants to be the person at the conference table that keeps using the wrong pronoun when referring to someone or being unaware of the vocabulary being used to describe someone’s identity. 

Additionally, you also get to know yourself much more in these classes. 

The curriculum, readings and lectures compel you to examine yourself and your self expression. You can begin to understand the impact society has made on you growing up, and you might even understand the behavior of others in your life more. 

The most important reason to take this type of class is empathy. Having empathy for those in marginalized communities requires an education on their hardships and experiences. Specifically, it can teach us to have empathy for those abused by society and the justice system. 

At TWU, it is mandatory to have a women’s and gender studies credit. It is considered a basic requirement. UNT should follow in the footsteps of TWU and require students to take these classes for their own sensitivity and understanding of an ever-evolving world. 

There is the argument that if we require classes like these students won’t take them as seriously and be more combative towards the subject purely because the class wasn’t optional.

This is exactly why those needing electives, or those undeclared on a major or minor should look into taking women’s and gender studies classes.

Get to know your world better and yourself better.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell

Tags
course requirementsgendermenonline classessocial justiceUNTwgstwomenwomen and gender studies
About Author

Rose Schacherer

