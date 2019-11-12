Taylor Swift’s banner being covered up by the L.A. Kings is disrespectful

The hockey team known as the Los Angeles Kings believed that they were cursed by a Taylor Swift banner that was hung in the Staples Center in 2015 because they have not won a single home game since the banner went up.

Swift earned this banner by being the only artist to sell out the arena 16 times in a row.

The Kings covered her banner in their recent home game, and the Clippers did the same by covering the Lakers’ and Sparks championship banners.

The Kings motives were to show that they are united with their fans and they want them to know that they are being listened to.

I believe that this is extremely disrespectful to those who earned these accomplishments, just like Swift did. The banner is simply not a curse, and it shows that if anything, the Kings seem to need better training. They cannot manage to win, so they want to shift the blame on someone else or in this case, something else.

As crazy as it might seem to them, the Kings did win their game once the banner was covered, but it really has nothing to do with the actual banner. It’s as if they want to believe that it was the banner that caused their losing streak because they do not want to admit to the fact that they just could not win a single home game due to their overall lack of skill.

I am not defending Swift simply because she is a woman, I am defending her as an artist. It could have been someone completely different and I would have the exact same stance.

Artists work incredibly hard to achieve certain things, especially something to this degree, so for it to be devalued and covered up showcases a lack of maturity from the Kings.

The Kings want to give such a sad excuse to their losses that they cannot admit to their own errors. Rather than telling their fans that they are unable to win from their own doings, they would rather do what the fans want them to do just so they can assure their fans that they are being “heard.” Personally, they should have told their fans that they are not going to cover someone’s accomplishment and admitted their own mistakes head-on.

I know that if the Kings were to earn a banner and it were to be covered up by someone else, they would eventually listen to their fans and either not play in that arena anymore, or make sure that the banner was uncovered. They would have thrown a fit if they were treated the way they have treated people like Swift.

The Kings, as well as the Clippers, should be mature enough to stop this petty foolishness, own up to their actions and not disrespect other people’s accomplishments for the sake of superstition.

