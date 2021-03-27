Teachers are undeservedly forgotten

I’ll admit when I was younger, I did not appreciate teachers as much as I do now. Seeing as I have been in college for almost two years, I have been able to look back and reflect on how difficult being a teacher really is.

There are always complaints in regards to educators that students throw out, whether it be in annoyance of getting too much homework or not liking the way they teach a certain subject, but it seems as though teachers never get a proper thank you. I remember in my middle school, there was a staged walkout during class one day. Back then, it felt like a worthy cause, but when I recall why we did it, it comes down to the fact that we were just being brats unfairly to the teachers that then had to deal with us.

The teachers I had growing up always let us know they definitely did not get paid what they deserved and looking into it, they really don’t. Starting out, the minimum salary for teachers in Texas on a 10-month contract with zero years of experience, is less than $34,000 a year, according to the Texas Education Agency’s Minimum Salary Schedule for 2020-2021.

Not only does the workload of teachers exceed their pay, but in recent events, they were not even among the first to be considered for the COVID-19 vaccine. I would think since they come in contact with multiple people on any given day, they would be among the first to be offered the vaccine. I don’t want to say children are inherently walking germs, but they definitely have more dirty habits compared to the rest of the population.

Now imagine if we did not have teachers. How could we get an education to get a job and be considered to be productive members of society? Teachers provide students with opportunities and life skills. Their role of being a teacher isn’t just about education, it reaches beyond the scope of learning. The job title teacher also comes with other titles like coaches, mentors and in a lot of cases – parents.

Since elementary school, I have witnessed all kinds of things happen to teachers, from being cursed out profusely to being physically harmed. I cannot imagine how difficult it is to come into a job and be taken advantage of almost everyday for mediocre pay. Yet, no matter what happens to them, they always return and that resilience deserves more than what they are getting now.

Sure, the education system isn’t perfect, especially in America, but that’s not the fault of our teachers. Rather, it is the system as a whole that continually fails the teachers who are trying to uphold that flawed system anyway.

Their impact reaches further than their classrooms and many people believe that they wouldn’t be the person they are today without a good teacher in their lives. I can attest to the fact that I wouldn’t like writing without the influence of my second grade teacher, Ms. Carter.

There are times where I have taken my old teachers for granted and I’ll be the first one to apologize. Most educators deserve more than what they are given and yet they still do their best in a time where all odds are against them.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles