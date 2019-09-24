Television is becoming more like film and that is far from a bad thing

Television has always been in a way a take-home version of film. It was created as a way to bring the silver screen to the comfort of your home.

As time progressed, it grew as a way to bring both news and entertainment to the table. These television shows created a new wave of pop culture in various genres within 30-minute segments.

While this remains true to this day, there has been a significant rise in both quality and run-time for television.

If you were to think of great television shows from our modern day you would probably think of ones such as “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad” or even “The Walking Dead.” This is probably because of the impressive feats that each show has undergone in production. Each of the shows listed above has a run-time of about 45 minutes to an hour per episode, with stories that go in-depth on characters and plot. If you were to look up the behind-the-scenes process of filming each show, it almost looks similar to the production of a big budget film.

Television has indeed reached the same heights that film has done before. The only difference is that these shows have the ability to plan out and express their story within a number of episodes rather than within a 90 minute-long film. In addition to this, the casts of each respective show have found success in other television shows or by being cast in big budget movies, even to the point where some are considered A-list actors or actresses. With content that goes so in-depth with character development along with showcasing detailed and intricate stories that lie within, it is no wonder that they are so successful.

Audiences can also see how much effort is placed within each episode of these successful shows. The creators’ execution and introduction to new and exciting filmmaking techniques to make television more cinematic truly shines in the finished product.

Take for example “Stranger Things,” whose production cost for an episode can rise up to $8 million, and filming for a season can last up to months. It is no surprise that people anticipate and await the newest season to release and then binge-watch its entirety or tune in each week for the next installment.

The question remains, should film be threatened by this meteoric change in quality to television?

I would say no, mainly because each one is a different form of media. Planning out a whole television series and executing it properly within a few episodes is just as difficult as doing the same within an hour and a half film. Although the lines differentiating the two are beginning to fade, both film and television continue to be on different respective fields.

The fact remains that both mediums have stories to tell and will continue to have stories to teller years to come. Some stories are short and only require a small amount of time to tell, while others are longer and therefore require a longer time to put together. Regardless of which medium you personally prefer, both are continuing to do a phenomenal job at telling stories. I look forward to seeing what the next big television show or film will be, because I know that if enough effort is placed within it, there is bound to be something great to come out of it.

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh