Tennis carries early success into Fort Worth Regionals

After starting the year attending invitationals at Harvard University and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tennis traveled to Texas Christian University to compete in the International Tennis Association regionals.

North Texas’ season began Sept. 18 with sophomore Jasmine Adams and freshman Matilde Morais attending the invitation-only Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The rest of the team attended the Boston Invitational at Harvard, including three of the team’s four freshmen.

“For us, it was an opportunity to go out there and see how the new kids compete and for the older ones to get some matches [in],” head coach Sujay Lama. “[We saw] what their level is, what their strengths are, what areas they excel [in] and what areas they need to work on. We were more than happy with what we saw.”

Freshman Olivia Halvorsen’s first collegiate event ended with her winning the white bracket over Crimson junior Iveta Daujotaite. Halvorsen took the second set 6-1 after dropping the first and won after Daujotaite forfeited due to injury.

“At the end of the summer she had a foot injury, so she was out for a couple of weeks,” Lama said. “She was hesitant going into Harvard [and] not sure how her body would react. [I’m] happy for her that she was able to win some matches and gain her confidence.”

Freshman Gloria Alogo-Piqueras went deep in her bracket as well. She went through Boston University junior Kaitlin Tan, Harvard senior Sophia Ho and Boston College graduate student Laura Lopez to make it to crimson bracket finals, where she fell to Crimson freshman Charlotte Owensby in three sets.

Senior Kexuan Zhou, sophomore Olivia Malm and senior Sophia Hummel also attended the Harvard Invitational. North Texas finished the Boston tournament going 19-9 as a combined team.

“We saw a group that is dedicated, passionate about the game and they all have the right character,” Lama said. “When you look at the sum of the work that was done, we see great potential for a year that’s going to be magical, if everybody stays happy, healthy, humble and keeps working hard like they are.”

In Milwaukee, Adams notched a win after advancing to the round of 16. Adams defeated University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Xinyu Cai, who was ranked 117th in Division-I at the time, in three sets to advance to quarterfinals. Adams fell in the next round to University of Southern California junior Naomi Cheong, ranked 98th going into the tournament, in two sets.

“Winning is invaluable in our sport – it gives you so much confidence,” Lama said. “I always say when you win one match in a tournament, it’s like one week of practice — if you win four games, that’s four weeks of practice.”

Morais lost both of her singles matches in the tournament before teaming up with Adams in doubles, where they lost their only game 6-3 against Portland University. The pair teamed up again at the ITA regionals and upset the number one seeded Rice University duo senior Maria Buden and fifth-year Diae El Jardi in the quarterfinals. Adams and Morais were knocked out of the bracket in the semifinals by junior Metka Komac and Cristina Tiglea of Texas Tech University.

Halvorsen, Hummel and Kexuan all won their first singles matches of the bracket in two sets before losing in the following round later that day. After early singles losses, Adams and Malm met each other in the consolation bracket semifinals with Adams coming out on top in two sets. Adams went on to lose the consolation championship game to Texas Christian sophomore Jade Otway in a close three-set game.

“You have to have humility because this game is so humbling,” Lama said. “You can win a tournament and then next week, you can lose [in] the first round.”

North Texas ended regionals 24-14 as a team. Lama, in his 17th season as head coach, hopes to see similar success this year as he has experienced in the past.

“A great season would be to hold that trophy when we’re out playing conference [matches] here at home,” Lama said. “Go to the NCAA [tournaments] — it’s been a few years since we’ve been there. The ultimate goal is to come together and do something spectacular.”