Tennis drops first conference match of the season at Marshall

The Mean Green tennis team (7-3, 2-1 Conference USA) lost its first conference match of the season Friday against Marshall (7-3, 2-0 C-USA) in a 4-3 match.

The match was tied at three apiece going into the last single between graduate student Madison Riley (Marshall) and freshman Sophia Hummel (North Texas). The match between the two lasted until the third set where Riley took it by a score of 7-6 (2).

The Mean Green fell behind 2-0, tied it up at 2-2 then made it 3-3, but could never take the lead against the Thundering Herd. Marshall was able to answer every time the Mean Green made it close in a 4-3 victory for the Herd.

For the Mean Green, they continued their trend where the outcome of the doubles match was the outcome of the entire match. Marshall won the doubles point in the third match where sophomore Liz Stefancic and freshman Jutte Van Hansewyck defeated senior Alex Heczey and freshman Khaled Badwy by a score of 7-5.

Another trend that continued for the Mean Green was sophomore Maria Ponomareva, junior Nidhi Surapaneni, and Badwy staying undefeated in singles matches within the conference. They are all now 3-0 apiece.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will play again Saturday at Florida International (3-2) to try and get back into the win column.

Featured Image: Freshman Sophia Hummel prepares to hit the tennis ball on Feb. 18, 2020. Image by Scout Streit