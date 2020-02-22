North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Tennis drops first conference match of the season at Marshall

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Tennis drops first conference match of the season at Marshall

Tennis drops first conference match of the season at Marshall
February 22
17:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
13th, February 2020

13th, February 2020

The Mean Green tennis team (7-3, 2-1 Conference USA) lost its first conference match of the season Friday against Marshall (7-3, 2-0 C-USA) in a 4-3 match.

The match was tied at three apiece going into the last single between graduate student Madison Riley (Marshall) and freshman Sophia Hummel (North Texas). The match between the two lasted until the third set where Riley took it by a score of 7-6 (2).

The Mean Green fell behind 2-0, tied it up at 2-2 then made it 3-3, but could never take the lead against the Thundering Herd. Marshall was able to answer every time the Mean Green made it close in a 4-3 victory for the Herd.

For the Mean Green, they continued their trend where the outcome of the doubles match was the outcome of the entire match. Marshall won the doubles point in the third match where sophomore Liz Stefancic and freshman Jutte Van Hansewyck defeated senior Alex Heczey and freshman Khaled Badwy by a score of 7-5.

Another trend that continued for the Mean Green was sophomore Maria Ponomareva, junior Nidhi Surapaneni, and Badwy staying undefeated in singles matches within the conference. They are all now 3-0 apiece.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will play again Saturday at Florida International (3-2) to try and get back into the win column.

Featured Image: Freshman Sophia Hummel prepares to hit the tennis ball on Feb. 18, 2020. Image by Scout Streit

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ryan Cope

Ryan Cope

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Kevin Tarver, Darius’ father, disputes Denton PD account of shooting https://t.co/rVJlpx4ZEy

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: RecyleMania has started at UNT, with the We Mean Green Fund hosting a plastic bag recycling competit… https://t.co/KfoTkeVzmZ

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @babycyd15: Hey I wrote this 🤩please check it out! https://t.co/0pDvHN9ERH

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas track and field slated to compete in the indoor Conference USA championship 📷by @ColbyZschiesche https://t.

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: North Texas kicks off play in first day of Islander Invitational 📝by @prestonrios_ 📷by @Tzac24 https://t.co/Iqr

- 11 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.