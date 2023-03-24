Tennis looks to overcome adversity after strong start

After a positive start to the season which saw the team win seven of its first eight contests, tennis has lost its first five Conference USA games.

North Texas (9-9, 0-5 C-USA) lost to Florida International University to open conference play and has dealt with injuries early in the C-USA slate. While the Mean Green are out to a slow conference start, head coach Sujay Lama said he remains hopeful.

“We have been hit with some adversity,” Lama said. “We’ve had multiple injuries, so we’re a little bit short-handed right now but we also know that adversity is going to make us stronger and more resilient.”

Up until Mean Green’s March 18 loss to Rice University, the team was 9-8.

“We are feeling pretty confident,” freshman Matilde Morais said before the March 18 match. “We have won more matches than we have lost, so we are feeling confident as a team.”

The team currently is at a .500 winning percentage.

In the wake of the team’s injuries, a number of players have been asked to step up. Freshman Nformi Stadfany, who joined the team in January, and Morais have taken on an expanded role. Tennis health program coordinator Rodrigo de Almeida said he still has confidence in the shorthanded squad.

“We have depth on the team,” de Almeida said. “We believe that any player that is on the court can get it done for us against any team in the conference.”

In four of its five C-USA competitions, North Texas was swept. The team has won three sets total in its last six matches, losing 28 in the same span. While the Mean Green are in a slump, de Almeida said the team is keeping spirits high.

“We are in a really good space mentally because we have been really focused on our goals,” de Almeida said. “We knew going into the first conference match that it was going to be really difficult, but we took it as an opportunity for us to take a step into the right direction.”

Standout freshman Gloria Alogo Piqueras, who had been day-to-day since her retirement against the University of South Florida, returned to the team. In addition, players such as Morais and senior Kexuan Zhou have lost just a single match this season.

“They are locked in, “ Lama said. “It’s a little cliché but it’s one match at a time.”

The Mean Green have concluded C-USA regular season play. The remaining four games on the schedule are all non-conference matches. North Texas starts its final regular season non-conference run against a future American Athletic Conference competitor in the University of Tulsa.

A nearly two-week break leads into a competition with Tulsa on March 31. The Mean Green then face the University of Houston on April 2. Two University of Texas System schools — Texas-Arlington and Texas-Rio Grande Valley — round out the regular season slate for North Texas.

With less than a month before the C-USA tournament, de Almeida said the team will continue to compete through the season’s pitfalls.

“We are facing some injuries and honestly, of course, it is not where you want to be but that is tennis and that is sports,” de Almeida said. “The opportunity is right in front of us to do our best.”

Featured Image Freshman Matilde Morais prepares to return a serve against Tulane University on March 10, 2023. Matt Iaia