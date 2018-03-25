Tennis puts together complete performance in road win over Boston

North Texas traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Boston University Saturday afternoon. The Mean Green played a complete match throughout that led to a 6-1 victory, North Texas’ third win in a row.

After the Mean Green’s early season struggle in doubles, the team has put on a show as of late. They easily won the doubles point with two 6-1 wins by the No.1 team of junior Tamuna Kutubidze and sophomore Alexandra Heczey and No.2 team of juniors Maria Kononova and Minying Liang.

They have now won the doubles point in four consecutive matches and winning the point in today’s match gave North Texas much needed confidence going into singles play.

“Once we got the doubles point, I think we played our singles with a lot of confidence,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “Minying [Liang] and Maria [Kononova] gave us such quick leads and overall we did a really good job. We wanted to really maintain that momentum we have built with those two wins at home last week.”

Liang had the first singles victory of the day with an impressive 6-1 win at the No.3 spot. It is her second straight singles victory and her sixth of the dual match spring season.

It didn’t stop there for the Mean Green as Maria Kononova, who has battled injuries throughout the season, won her match 6-2, 6-2 at the No.1 position. Kononova has now won two straight singles match and four of her last six.

Kutubidze helped North Texas clinch the victory with an impressive 7-6(5), 6-4 win. She has now clinched a team-high four matches and has really made a knack for herself as the team’s closer.

Now 8-3 in her singles matches this year, Kutubidze has the most singles victories and the best winning percentage on the team.

Lama was proud to see his team finish matches and believes it was only a matter of time before the pieces came together.

“Today was a good example of that where it started to come together nicely,” Lama said. “We just gotta continue building on this because when we are playing well at all spots, we’re tough to beat.”

Sophomore Haruka Sasaki won a close match 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 at No.5 singles. Sasaki has won two consecutive matches as well.

After not playing much of singles this year, sophomore Ivana Babic put on a show for the Mean Green, winning her match 7-6(3), 6-4 at No.6. It was an eventful day for North Texas, but they will have to reserve that energy as they will play a back-to-back. Lama doesn’t think fatigue will play a factor though.

“No, because it was a short match,” “Lama said. “I thought it was really good to have this match end quickly and we’re indoors so it’s the perfect preparation for tomorrow.”

Next Up: North Texas will stay in Norfolk, Virginia to face No. 44 ranked Old Dominion Sunday at 9:00 A.M.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore Ivana Babic hits the ball during a singles match against Louisiana Tech on Jan. 27.