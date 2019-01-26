Tennis wins their first home match of the spring season

North Texas Daily

January 26
18:24 2019
After losing back-to-back matches on the road to Iowa and Xavier, the North Texas Mean Green Tennis team returned home to Waranch Tennis Complex and left with a 6-1 win against Lamar on Saturday.

“Our attitude, our energy, that was the key,” head coach Sujay Lama. “There was something really magical that was growing this week. We had a chance to reflect a little bit after the Iowa trip and I think the key was to find that right energy and chemistry.”

North Texas started off the day with a 6-3 doubles match win from seniors Maria Kononova and Mingying Liang against Lamar’s Jasmin Buchta and Amelie Vongeaffer. The win is the duo’s fourth straight to start the spring season.

“I think we have a good connection with each other,” Kononova said. “And I think we can use our strength combined together, which has been working really good. Especially this year, we’ve had a good start.”

Senior Tamuna Kutubidze and junior Haruka Sasaki  also won their doubles match.. The win clinched the doubles point for North Texas and gave the team a 1-0 match lead.

In her singles match, Kutubidze came out on top in a 6-1, 6-1 straight sets victory. The singles win left the senior undefeated so far this spring.

“I prepared for this a lot,” Kutubidze said. “I trust myself, I’m confident, I’m not scared to play. Even if I’m down, I’m just not scared to play, so it’s confidence.”

Meanwhile, Kutubdze’s old doubles partner Kononova lost her singles match, 2-6, 3-6 against Lamar. 

“It’s nice to see the team winning,” Kononova said. “Yeah, I had a tough match and I still tried to do my best and compete till the last ball, but it just didn’t turn out my way today. It happens, I’m glad that the girls could find their way to win and that’s important to us to keep this going and extend the winning streak at home.”

Kononova currently sits atop the Mean Green’s all-time rankings for wins in that area, with that standing, Lama said he knows matches are never easy for his seniors.

“She’s carried us for like four years,” Lama said. “At number one, you’re gonna get the best shot. She’s got a target, everybody knows she’s a great player, so when people come, they’re gonna come.”

The Mean Green’s next match will be on Friday, Feb. 1 against Texas Christian in Fort Worth. 

Featured Image: Seniors Maria Konanova and Minying Liang take on Lamar in the Mean Green's first Denton tournament of the season. The doubles team won their set, but Konanova lost her singles set.

