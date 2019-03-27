Terriell Bradley sets all-time Mean Green free throw record

In the second post-season game of her career, senior guard Terriell Bradley set the all-time free throw record for the Mean Green, surpassing her head coach Jalie Mitchell. Mitchell set the record of 411 free throws in 2002, her fourth and final season with North Texas.

“The crazy thing is they announced it in the arena while we were in a timeout,” Mitchell said. “When I heard my name, I had no idea why they were calling it. She gets a lot of recognition and excitement from her teammates about her accomplishments. It was another one that we really saw coming and we’re really excited to put her name in the record books.”

Bradley transferred to North Texas after spending her freshmen year with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2014-15. She then sat out her sophomore year due to transfer regulations and has played with the Mean Green since 2016-17. Mitchell set the previous record after a full four years with the program, Bradley said she is proud of herself for setting the record in less time.

“It is a nice personal accomplishment especially to do it in the short amount of time I was here,” Bradley said in an interview with the Daily.

Mitchell acknowledges that Bradley beat her record in one less year, attributing it to the guard’s style of play.

“She’s very good at getting to the line and delivering from there,” Mitchell said. “It’s understood that some of her points from games should come from the free throw line. She’s really savvy like that. She can shoot the threes, she can shoot the midrange, but she also attacks the basket a lot more than I did. I was more of a jump shooter. She has a knack for drawing fouls and making sure she gets to the line. I have a lot of respect for her game as a player.”

Heading into the 2018-19 regular season, Bradley was in fifth place in program history with 285, 126 shy of breaking the record. Bradley sat at 408 free throws coming into the second-round matchup against the Utah State Aggies (17-15, 10-8 Mountain West). After the 56-54 victory, Bradley stands alone at the top of Mean Green record books with 413 free throws.

Bradley scored 16 points, going 5-of-7 from the free throw line and 1-of-4 from the 3-point line. Bradley scored the go-ahead points for North Texas on a lay-up with 3:31 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Bradley and the Mean Green will play in the third round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational against the North Alabama Lions (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic Sun) on March 29 at 7 p.m.

“We’re getting the opportunity to play in the postseason and she doesn’t get it done without that opportunity,” Mitchell said.

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Terriell Bradley sets up for a free throw against Utah State at the Super Pit on March 26, 2019. Bradley became all-time top scorer in free-throws, beating the record previously held by head coach Jalie Mitchell. Image by: Cameron Roe.