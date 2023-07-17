Texas community looks at possible effects of affirmative action decision

Since the United States Supreme Court’s decision to ban race-conscious admissions in higher education, student advocates and legal professors have voiced their support and concern surrounding the issue.

In the final week of June, the Supreme Court ruled to dismantle affirmative action, an admissions policy which has been in place in universities and colleges since the end of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. The race-conscious policy is intended to “address racial discrimination by recognizing and responding to the structural barriers that have denied underrepresented students access to higher education,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“I’m really interested to see what admissions programs start to do,” said Loren Jacobson, a lawyer and associate professor at UNT Dallas College of Law. “I hope that there are creative solutions to maintain diversity in other ways.”

When asked if the Supreme Court’s decision will affect admission policies, media spokespeople for both the UNT System and Texas Woman’s University confirmed their admission policies did not consider race. The only public university in the state which uses affirmative action in its admissions is the University of Texas at Austin.

Private universities in Texas, including Rice University and Southern Methodist University, have used race as a factor in admissions as well.

For Texas, the Supreme Court’s decision is the second landmark change this year to structural diversity guidelines, as Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to ban diversity, equity and inclusion practices, offices and hiring policies in higher education. For members of Texas Students for DEI, the effect of the affirmative action decision pairs with the effect of banning DEI policies.

“They are intrinsically linked, because once you have someone […] who is a person of color or someone from a[n] underrepresented background applying to these schools, you’re allowing that school to give more voice to all sorts of different viewpoints — you’re allowing them to diversify the academic populace,” said Samuel Jefferson, coalition member of Texas Students for DEI and recent graduate of UT Austin’s school of law. “All of that exposure is important, both making sure you have a population that can speak to all those issues and [making] sure that those populations are supported throughout the entire time that they are there.”

AJ Thomas, fellow Texas Students for DEI coalition member and Denton native, said the purpose of policies like affirmative action is to overcome the “systemic barriers,” hindering the education of those less privileged.

“It becomes a lot harder for those voices to be heard and for those people to participate in these processes of knowledge production,” Thomas said. “So things like affirmative action, things like DEI help people from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds who don’t have the same opportunities.”

For those who support race-conscious admission policies, the main concern is the removal of these policies will affect the diversity in these institutions. In her dissenting opinion, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the Supreme Court’s decision interferes “with the crucial work that [University of North Carolina] and other institutions of higher learning are doing to solve America’s real-world problems.”

Although it is difficult to illustrate the effects of the dismantling of affirmative action on a national scale, legal experts point to Proposition 209 as a microcosm of what is happening currently.

“I always think to California and what the ban did for black and brown communities,” said Satra Taylor, Cincinnati native and Director of Higher Education & Workforce Policy and Advocacy for the Young Invincibles, a student-created organization focusing on higher education and healthcare. “I want folks to realize that we have examples of what will happen.”

In 1996, California citizens voted to prohibit affirmative action. The referendum had a significant impact on the diversity of student bodies. According to a study by the University of California system, the end of affirmative action policies led to a decline of admissions for applicants from underrepresented groups at every UC campus and enrollment increases for white students.

“California systems saw a massive drop in African American enrollment after the referendum,” Jacobson said. “My understanding at least, is that the UC system has not been able to meet the same diversity that they had before.”

Proposition 16, which proposed repealing Proposition 209, failed to pass in 2020 by a larger percentage than the original vote in 1996.

Those opposing affirmative action have been vocal in their support of the Supreme Court’s decision. Students for Fair Admissions, the organization that filed lawsuits against Harvard University and UNC, said in a statement that “a university doesn’t have real diversity when it simply assembles students who look different but come from similar backgrounds and act, talk, and think alike.”

The morality of affirmative action is a conscientious debate in the U.S., with half of American adults disapproving of race-conscious admission policies based on a recent Pew Research Center study. For Jacobson, the solution to averting a similar situation to California is systematic change.

“Affirmative action alone is not a solution,” Jacobson said. “We need to be investing in pipelines, starting much younger in high school, reaching majority-minority school districts and investing more in recruiting and providing resources, whether that’s money for SAT or ACT coaching.”

Featured Image: A statute of two eagles is displayed in the Hurley Administration building on June 2, 2023. Lauren Campbell