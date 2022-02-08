Texas Fashion Collection new exhibit shows delight of fashion, first CVAD gallery in Spanish

By Lee Enochs, contributing writer “Delight: Selections from the Texas Fashion Collection” opened on Jan. 25 and features more than 35 handcrafted dresses and accessories from a range of master designers and dressmakers from different American time periods. As part of the College of Visual Arts and Design, the Texas Fashion collection is a repository documenting high fashion and style.

Annette Becker, the curator and director of the Texas Fashion Collection, said the exhibit attempts to inspire visitors to think more deeply about how sight can awaken an appreciation for design, craft and innovation. Each dress and accessory on display is a work of art, similar to a painting on a canvas, which tells its own individual story and unique perspective.

“This exhibition embraces the emotional reactions that people often experience with fashion,” Becker said. “Our personal feelings can serve as gateways to deeper curiosity and lead to meaningful questions about who we are as individuals and members of cultures and communities — questions that are particularly fitting of researchers on a university campus.”

Pieces of the exhibit include a 1955 lace and silk taffeta evening gown by Christobal Balenciaga and an avant-garde sculptural black dress by Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons. The exhibit also features a ’90s dress by Vivienne Tam which has satirical images of the late communist leader Chairman Mao in a style similar to Andy Warhol’s pop art. When the dress was first shown in China, it caused massive controversy and even provoked someone to smash the window of the gallery, Becker said.

“Delight” is the first time TFC has had a collection on the university’s campus since 2013. Stefanie Dlugosz-Acton, curator and director of CVAD galleries, said it is also the first dual-language exhibition as all texts are in English and Spanish.

“‘Delight’ highlights the breadth and depth of the Texas Fashion Collection as a rich and incomparable resource for the [university] community and the greater DFW area,” Dlugosz-Acton said.

Martha Samaniego Calderón, CVAD graduate student and Onstead Insitute fellow, said the exhibit is accessible to Spanish speakers which is the most incredible part as the university is a Hispanic Serving Institution, and the inclusion of Spanish celebrates the Latina community.

“This is undoubtedly a great achievement for the CVAD Galleries and the Texas Fashion Collection as it reflects their appreciation of the linguistic diversity of our campus,” Calderón said.