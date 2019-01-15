Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Pitcher arrested in Denton County, accused of sexually assaulting a child

North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

January 15
18:25 2019
Former Texas Rangers’ pitcher John K. Wetteland, 52, was arrested in Denton County on Monday, charged with sexually abusing a child who was four years old at the time of the abuse, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Wetteland is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 and was booked into Denton County Jail on Monday with a bond set at $25,000. He has since been released from jail.

The Bartonville Police Department issued a press release regarding Wetteland’s arrest and said that police received a tip from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Following an initial investigation, police obtained a warrant and Wetteland was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accuser reported that beginning in 2004, Wetteland forced a young relative to perform a sexual act on him when the child was 4 years old, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The abuse happened two more times in over a two-year period, according to the Record-Chronicle.

Wetteland played for the Texas Rangers beginning in 1997 and served as their closing pitcher for his final four seasons. He ended his career with a record of 48-45 and was inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame in 2005.

Since retiring from baseball, Wetteland has worked for the Washington Nationals, Liberty Christian School and the Seattle Mariners.

Featured Image: John K. Wetteland’s mug shot. Courtesy Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

