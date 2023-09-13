Texas’ ‘tampon tax’ repeal is a strong, yet small step toward women’s health equity

Texas’ recent “tampon tax” elimination is a significant development toward combating gender discrimination and menstrual product accessibility, but a small step in terms of progressive state-wide women’s health policies.

Senate Bill 379 went into effect on Sept. 1 to eliminate the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax on menstrual products and a number of family care items, such as adult and children’s diapers, baby bottles and maternity clothing. As a result, these former “luxury items” now join the untaxed ranks of a variety of gender-neutral products like grocery items, prescription medications and footwear. These new exemptions mark notable growth toward how Texas legislators are beginning to address other aspects of gender inequity after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

A majority of items listed under the tampon tax, namely feminine hygiene products, blatantly targeted half of Texas’ population for years. While the limited removal of a state sales tax may seem insignificant, the Comptroller’s Office estimates Texas has collected $28.6 million annually in sales tax revenue from menstrual products.

Profiting millions of dollars yearly based solely on an involuntary biological function is not only financially immoral, but directly discriminates against women in the state. SB 379 removes one of many penalties placed on women for inequities they are born into. By putting an end to gendered taxation, Texas has advanced toward addressing aspects of both financial issues and social stigmas regarding state-wide discussions about menstrual health.

The tampon tax elimination also dramatically benefits those across the state with lower incomes who were further burdened by higher-priced hygiene products.

Period poverty, or inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education, adversely affects millions of women across the United States. These millions include many of the one in five Texas women who live beneath the poverty line. A 28-pack of tampons typically costs around $8, while Texas’ hourly minimum wage currently remains at $7.25. The average woman in the U.S. spends about $20 on feminine hygiene products per menstrual cycle, according to estimates from the National Organization of Women.

Some women facing period poverty have had to unhygienically extend the limited life of some menstrual products. Others have even resorted to using cheaper items like toilet paper and paper towels as replacements for said products. By no longer taxing these necessary medical devices as “luxury items,” SB 379 effectively improves the quality of feminine hygiene access across the Lone Star State.

Several effective changes have been made by SB 379 and should be seen as progress for Texas legislation. However, it should not be defined as a significant solution for the state’s ongoing women’s health crisis.

The fact that women across Texas have rejoiced over the possibility of saving under $20 annually in sales taxes clearly illustrates how behind the state is in terms of progressive women’s health. While this victory should not be undermined, it is necessary to view it as a delayed catalyst for crucial change.

Texas is the 24th U.S. state to eliminate sales taxes on period products, and did so nearly a decade after other states began to recognize the tampon tax as a prominent political issue. Gov. Greg Abbott only recently signaled support for repealing the sales tax on menstrual products late last year. His support came after years of failed legislation proposals to eliminate the tampon tax, led by Rep. Donna Howard at every session since 2017.

The delayed action from Abbott and other leading Texas legislators reflects the state government’s overall apathy toward women’s health. By ignoring one of the more benign issues Texas women have long faced until the year 2023, many state officials have shown their true colors regarding which constituents they look out for.

Nevertheless, progress is still progress. SB 39 has been years in the making, and still marks a major development in Texas’ future outlook on women’s health.

Texas legislators should view women’s overall positive reactions to SB 39 as a reason to look into similar changes toward progressive women’s health in the near future. Statewide accessibility and affordability of medical care can only meet the needs of all Texans by taking all voices and perspectives, both male and female, into consideration.

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose