TEXFest celebrates Texas Independence Day

Carrollton hosted its annual TEXFest in its Historic Downtown on Saturday, March 5. The event was held to celebrate Texas Independence Day which takes place on March 2. Festivities lasted from 3 to 9 p.m. and featured longhorns available to ride for pictures, extra-large corn hole and fake cattle to rope. The event also included live music from Adler and Hearne, Texas High Road, Alex Aguilar and Big City Outlaws. A dance floor was set up and support couples, families and friends dancing to the music. There were also food trucks, local craft beer vendors and small businesses set up in the surrounding streets.

< ► > Attendees gather around a dance floor in the middle of Downtown Carrollton at TEXFest. The event had food trucks, live music, longhorns and booths for local businesses. TEXFest is a celebration of Texas Independence Day, which occurs on March 2 but the event was held on Saturday March 5, 2022. Photo by Lindy Jenkins

Featured Image: A large Texas-shaped decoration stands at TEXFest on March 3, 2022. The decoration saw a lot of love as attendees lined up to take photos with it all afternoon. Photo by Lindy Jenkins