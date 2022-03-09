North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

TEXFest celebrates Texas Independence Day

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

TEXFest celebrates Texas Independence Day

TEXFest celebrates Texas Independence Day
March 09
15:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Carrollton hosted its annual TEXFest in its Historic Downtown on Saturday, March 5. The event was held to celebrate Texas Independence Day which takes place on March 2. Festivities lasted from 3 to 9 p.m. and featured longhorns available to ride for pictures, extra-large corn hole and fake cattle to rope. The event also included live music from Adler and Hearne, Texas High Road, Alex Aguilar and Big City Outlaws. A dance floor was set up and support couples, families and friends dancing to the music. There were also food trucks, local craft beer vendors and small businesses set up in the surrounding streets.

TEXFest-7TEXFest-TEXFest-3TEXFest-8TEXFest-4TEXFest-6TEXFest-5
<
>
Attendees gather around a dance floor in the middle of Downtown Carrollton at TEXFest. The event had food trucks, live music, longhorns and booths for local businesses. TEXFest is a celebration of Texas Independence Day, which occurs on March 2 but the event was held on Saturday March 5, 2022. Photo by Lindy Jenkins

Featured Image: A large Texas-shaped decoration stands at TEXFest on March 3, 2022. The decoration saw a lot of love as attendees lined up to take photos with it all afternoon. Photo by Lindy Jenkins

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Anderson

John Anderson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: TEXFest celebrates Texas Independence Day📝 @JohnAndersontx 📸 @moonylaweasleyhttps://t.co/owTdZtZ2p7

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Student, local groups release list of demands in protest of ICE and CBP visiting campus📝 @starshipalex & @IleanaGarnand 📸 @carls1104https://t.co/rJQFFPANgw

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Hallucinogenics aren’t just for hippies: new studies research the aid of ‘acid’📝 Alyssa Fields 🖼 @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/kdEMDGTxm0

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Why we shouldn’t dismiss the benefits of trigger warnings📝 @LakeKSmith 🖼 @GishhyOrangehttps://t.co/8fYQDYa3g0

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kevoooandres: Really proud of how this story turned out. My deepest gratitude to those who contributed. https://t.co/EuRQGp32AN

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram