Preview: Blockbusters, indies and oscar fare to watch this fall

The summer of 2019 has been an incredibly disappointing season for film.

There have been only a few standout films, most notably Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” the epic “Avengers: Endgame” and the sequel-like continuation “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” along with Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

A few seasoned indies to breathed some fresh life into the tired mainstream of lousy remakes, namely Olivia Wilde’s audacious directorial debut, “Booksmart” and A24’s emotional labor of love, “The Farewell.” Besides a select few films, the summer movie season has been tragic.

Thankfully, the later months of 2019 seem to have a slew of films that could potentially air out the stench that has been left from the summer.

The blockbusters:

-It Chapter Two: Starting off the fall season with a few screams, comes the sequel to the 2017 horror sensation, “It”. The first film broke all kinds of box office records and the sequel is looking to follow suit. (Sept. 6)

-Joker: The infamous Batman villain finally gets his own origin story with Joaquin Phoenix at the helm of the titular role. The film has just been graced with an R rating so expect some crazy, bloody violence only a movie about the Joker could contain. (Oct. 4)

-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Angelina Jolie returns as the villainous Maleficent in the sequel to the 2014 hit spin-off “Maleficent”. (Oct. 18)

-Zombieland: Double Tap: The long awaited sequel to the cult original that reunites all of the original cast and the director of the first film, too. This sequel is 10 years in the making so expect an event. (Oct. 18)

-Terminator: Dark Fate: “Terminator” alums Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are both back in yet another sequel to this long winding franchise. Despite an apparent lack of necessity, it should be interesting to see both of these stars back in the roles that catapulted them to stardom 35 years later. (Nov. 1)

-Frozen II: The sequel to the 2013 phenomenon promises a new story, new characters and new songs. I anticipate some Oscars along with a billion dollar gross again. (Nov. 22)

-Knives Out: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director returns with an original whodunit mystery starring the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and more. If the trailer is any indication, we are in for a mysterious treat. (Nov. 27th)

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker : The Skywalker saga comes to an end with the 9th episode of the iconic saga. That statement alone should be enough to guarantee your attendance. (Dec. 20)

Oscar fare:

-Ad Astra: Brad Pitt stars in his first ever space epic. If the Academy’s pre-established love for veteran actors heading into space is any indication, this should be destined for some Oscar gold. (Sept. 20)

-Judy: Judy Garland finally gets the biopic treatment with Renée Zellweger portraying the stage and screen legend. Her performance is basically already a lock for a nomination. (Sept. 27)

-Lucy in the Sky: Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut who begins to lose touch with reality after her returns from a mission in space. The premise alone along with Portman’s sheer star power should attract the attention of the Academy. (Oct. 4)

-The Lighthouse: “The Witch” director returns with a black and white nautical mystery starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers in 1890. Need I even say more? (Oct. 18)

-Jojo Rabbit: “Thor Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi stars in and directs himself as Adolf Hitler in a film that is penned as an “anti-hate satire”. The offbeat premise and Waititi’s newfound success should attract some attention. (Oct. 18)

–Harriet: Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman in the first-ever biopic about Tubman that is helmed by a female director, too. This seems primed for Oscar attention. (Nov. 1)

-Honey Boy: Shia LaBeouf pens a screenplay based off of his own life experiences about his childhood. This different step for LaBeouf could garner some serious award attention. (Nov. 8)

-Ford v Ferrari: Christian Bale and Matt Damon star as car designer and driver that decide to build a race car for Ford to challenge Ferrari at a racing competition from the director of “Logan”. (Nov. 15)

-A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Following in the footsteps of the Fred Rogers documentary comes the biopic about him with Tom Hanks portraying the man. If many Oscars do not come out of this, I will be shocked. (Nov. 22)

-Marriage Story: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star as husband and wife in the midst of a tragic divorce. (Dec. 6)

-Bombshell: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie star as the women who take down Fox News head Roger Ailes. (December 20th)

-Little Women: Greta Gerwig follows up “Lady Bird” with an adaptation of the classic novel starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson and Timothee Chalamet. Pure, unbridled Oscar glory right there. (Dec. 25)

Others to look our for:

-The Addams Family: The infamous family returns in a new, fully animated film with a stellar cast voicing the members. (Oct. 11)

-Doctor Sleep: Another Stephen King adaptation this year that is the direct sequel to the iconic “The Shining”. This time we follow little Danny as a grown man as he meets a young girl with similar powers as his. (Nov. 8)

-Charlie’s Angels: A remake of the iconic property starring a whole new cast of Angels with Elizabeth Banks directing. (Nov. 15)

-Cats: Yes, that Cats movie. Based on the trailer alone, this looks to be a movie that looks like it needs to be seen to believed. (Dec. 20)

