The battle of the cafeterias: Bruce vs. Kerr

The University of North Texas has 15 residence halls and six dining halls, including the new dining hall that is set to open in Fall 2020. The two oldest dining halls at UNT are Bruce and Kerr Hall. Both undoubtedly help feed the hungry and tired students at UNT.

But which one is the best?

This has been an ongoing debate among students as which of these dining halls reigns supreme.

For starters, Bruce Hall opened in 1947 followed by the opening of the dining hall in 1948. By this number, Bruce is the oldest standing dining hall.

Breakfast at Bruce is good, but limited. Bruce doesn’t have all of the fancy pastries and yogurt that Kerr does. It’s the same thing when you go during lunch or dinner. During this time you will see three main lines that include homestyle, Mediterranean and the pasta/pizza line.

In the homestyle line, Bruce serves rotisserie chicken that they cook every day, which is one of the main things Bruce is known for. The love for Bruce’s rotisserie chicken is evident as ever because it fills many students’ plates.

Then, there is the Mediterranean aisle, but there is never really any students in line for it and is rarely the most popular line. In addition to this, Bruce also has a dessert area, along with a vegan/salad/taco bar given the particular day.

For me, Bruce only has its rotisserie chicken going for them. I know that when I go to Bruce I try to get another main entrée besides the chicken, but it never really works out. When this happens I’ll have the chicken put on my plate next to Bruce’s pasta and Alfredo sauce. While still good, eating the chicken every time you go to Bruce becomes tiring.

Eventually you want to eat somewhere else that contains a bigger variety, and that is where Kerr comes in.

Kerr Hall opened in 1969, about 22 years after Bruce. The main difference between the two dining halls is that Kerr has a whole slew of options to choose from.

When it comes to breakfast, Kerr takes the cake. Their croissants will take you to heaven, and their yogurt is absolutely amazing.

There is about five main lines, so two more then Bruce, namely the homestyle line, breakfast/taco line, pasta/pizza line, the comfort food line and Scrappy ice cream line. It’s only two more lines than Bruce, but the variety included in the different aisles makes a difference.

In the comfort line there is fried and smoked chicken, French fries and tater tots and made-to-order burgers. In the next aisle, there’s usually either a taco bar, breakfast food or even a combination of both. When the two combine, you can end up with a breakfast taco for dinner.

The homestyle aisle can also be pretty amazing. It is multicultural sometimes, so you’ll end up with either Southern, American or even Asian cuisine. For example, in this aisle, Kerr can serve seafood fettuccine, beef and broccoli, prime rib or even curry. Along with this variety, Kerr also has a salad bar and vegan options.

It would be hard to get tired of Kerr because it’s a dining hall that caters to your every craving. When I go to Kerr, I always leave full because I could have eaten something like prime rib with Alfredo to smoked chicken, or even beef and broccoli or maybe even a burger or fried chicken and French fries.

Both dining halls offer a lot to students and we’re lucky to have them, but Kerr is better with its variety and flavor.

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh