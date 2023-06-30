‘The Bear’ season 2 serves television at its finest

Season one of “The Bear” a surprise success last summer, with fans’ cries of “Yes Chef!” echoing across social media soon after its June 2022 premiere. Critics also joined in on the chants, as the show soon swept through its first award season with over 20 nominations and 11 wins. Such acclaim did little to satiate fans, who remained hungry for a second season throughout the following year.

Almost exactly 12 months from its series premiere date, FX dished up the most successful sophomore season of any recent hit show. The latest chapter exceeds expectations by packing each and every one of its 10 episodes with true purpose.

The series picks up right where season one left off as The Beef staff prepares to transform the run-down sandwich shop into Chicago’s latest fine dining destination, The Bear.” There are only 12 weeks left until opening day and the heat is on. Chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and friends are once again put to the stress test as they double down on their overzealous endeavors.

“The Bear” perfectly builds upon last season’s high-pressured highs by moving plot beyond the kitchen. Audiences see more of the ensemble cast than ever before, with nearly every key player getting their own major plotline.

The show continues to focus on family, but not longer just that that makes up The Beef’s kitchen. Viewers learn more about Marcus’ (Lionel Boyce) mom, Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) dad and Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) daughter. Each episode dives deeper into personal, yet relatable themes, like grief, anxiety and addiction. This intimate expansion into each fictional chef’s life adds more than just character context — it gives the show its heart.

While White is still the star of the show, it’s refreshing to see him take a breather for parts of season two. Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, this season’s scene-stealers, act out some of the show’s greatest character development to date. Writers take full advantage of time outside of The Bear to craft every secondary character their own primary plot.

While the Berzattos take a backseat for a majority of round two, they are found at the epicenter of one of the season’s strongest storylines. Episode six gives fans a long-awaited glimpse into the heart of Carmy’s trauma-riddled familial past.

The fast-paced, loud-mouthed, stress-inducing plot feels like a classic season one episode in an evolved second season form. Cultivating such crucial “The Bear” environments in a new setting, both chronical and physical, exhibits how the show has truly evolved into its extended form.

The episode’s cast further displays how the show has quickly climbed up the ranks through its cast of A-list guest stars. The surprise Hollywood lineup (which will remain unspoiled) is less of a desperate, in-your-face attempt to maintain audiences’ retention, and more of a humble brag in its own right. If the “The Bear”’s cultural and critical recognition weren’t big enough hints at its single season success, just look at who the show is able to book after only eight episodes.

Real-life chefs were also happy to play a part this season. As Sydney explores the city for inspiration, a number of Chicago’s best joints, like Avec and Lao Peng You, as well as their top chefs, are featured. “The Bear” once again pays its proper respects to the off-screen culinary world, just now in a more collaborative manner.

While “The Bear” has seen a metamorphosis of sorts in terms of its plot setting and character focus, it maintains its core cinematography. Viewers know series-long simmering tensions cannot yet reach their peak until a scene fully embodies “The Bear”’s signature visual chaos. The show continues to masterfully immerse audiences in the lives of its characters by taking a cinematic approach to television.

Similarly, the show’s direction takes similar advantages in its less common calming moments. Cinematic pans and soft lighting highlight the only grounding aspect of “The Bear” — its universal love and appreciation for food. The series continuous artful approach toward the culinary arts continues to give audiences a newfound appreciation for cuisine through the screen. At times, it’s easier to understand why the group of chefs would risk it all for their own restaurant.

Amid the weekslong Writers Guild of America Strike, “The Bear”’s fictional storyline mirrors that of its talented creators pursuing their passions in a high risk low reward fashion. Chefs Carmy and Sydney can barely stay afloat, both mentally and financially, while pursuing their all-consuming dream of opening their very own restaurant. “The Bear” writer Alex O’Keefe recently went viral after saying he had a negative bank account while attending the W.G.A. Awards ceremony, where the series won Best Comedy.

Simply put, “The Bear” is made by and for people who love television for the artful craft that it is. Each scene is filled with diligent attention to detail, and truly makes every second count. Season two evades nearly every common obstacle commonly encountered in a sophomore slump, which wouldn’t be possible without its crew of masterful writers. As the series continues through its second year of well-deserved success, perhaps its time viewers and networks alike take the time to appreciate those who helped achieve its Grade A status in the first place.

Samantha’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo