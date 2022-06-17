The Belchers take on the big screen in ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

Following the footsteps of other animated series like “The Simpsons” and “South Park,” “Bob’s Burgers” made its theater debut this summer.

Since its 2011 premiere, the FOX sitcom has garnered the attention of over a million viewers each season. The movie allows the enthusiasm behind the show to be put on full display across the motion-picture screen.

Much like its broadcast episodes, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” finds its heart through the show’s epicenter — the Belcher family. Similar to other sitcoms, “Bob’s Burgers” chronicles the zany lives of a “typical” family.

The franchise follows Bob Belcher, his wife Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene and Louise as they try to keep their family-owned burger joint afloat. Throughout their adventures, these characters often find themselves depending on one another to get through borderline business failure and other life obstacles encountered along the way.

The quirky, yet heartwarming dynamics found amongst the Belcher brood effortlessly transfer to the big screen. Even the smallest interactions and quips from the group stay true to the show’s original scripting. Aside from some more detailed animation techniques, it’s as if the family’s narrative is one that has already aired on TV.

While those who haven’t seen the series can easily jump into the Belchers’ story, the movie is all the more special for dedicated fans. From episode callbacks to cameos of beloved background characters, the film acts as a special tribute to longtime viewers. These inside jokes and Easter eggs are left as little “thank-you’s” for fans’ enthusiastic support.

The longer runtime also allows a more in-depth look at the characters than previously seen in individual episodes. Though the Belchers continue to share their typical sentiments, like Linda’s loud optimism and Tina’s teenage awkwardness, their stories are now more fleshed out.

Viewers get to learn more about each family member, like aspiring musician Gene’s fears for his future and how Louise, the seemingly bravest Belcher, has hidden insecurities. After seeing these characters develop for over a decade, the movie grants audiences access to more intimate aspects of their lives.

While the classic Belcher and friends crew carry the movie on their own, the addition of new characters adds some freshness to the cast. Grover Fischoeder, the cousin of fan-favorite eccentric landlord Calvin Fischoeder, is introduced. Voiced by comedian David Wain, the awkward lawyer adds new dynamics to the Fischoeder family. Even other smaller characters, like the community of Wonder Wharf carnies, help give a wider scope of the show’s seaside community.

Arguably the grandest aspect of the movie is its music and animated choreography. Fans of the show are already familiar with the series’ love for humorous musical numbers throughout its episodes. In “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” the creators take full advantage of the big screen to offer longer songs with extensive dance numbers. These impressive acts perfectly demonstrate how the “Bob’s Burgers” crew takes their craft seriously.

Whether familiar with the show or not, “The Bob’s Burger Movie” is difficult to dislike. The relatability of each character allows audiences to find themselves within the movie’s moments, both silly and serious. The catchy tunes and fun-packed plot offer the lighthearted easiness many look forward to seeing in a summer flick. There’s no need for further analysis – the movie is simply entertaining.

Despite a shift in scenery, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” stays true to its roots by not jumping into extensive, drawn-out plots (I’m looking at you, “The Simpsons Movie”). By remaining honest to characters’ hearts throughout, the movie successfully entertains viewers both old and new.

The slight expansion of the characters and their stories within familiar settings helps emphasize the franchise’s strength in its simple charm. Overall, this multidimensional production is a fairly impressive feat, especially when coming from a 2D family.

Samantha’s Rating: 5/5

Image source IMDb