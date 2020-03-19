North Texas Daily

The best female performances of the decade

March 19
19:43 2020
March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating it by acknowledging our favoring female performances of the last decade. Similar to our article for Black History Month, we’ve created an exhaustive list of our favorite actors, musicians and directors who have shaped the landscape of their fields, and we’ll chat in-depth about our favorites on this Friday’s episode of Daily’s Dose podcast.

Actors

Lena Headey: Cersei in seasons 1-8 of “Game of Thrones”

Toni Collette: Annie in “Hereditary”

Helen McCrory: Polly in seasons 1-5 of “Peaky Blinders”

Florence Pugh: Dani in “Midsommar” and Amy in “Little Women”

Lupita Nyong’o: Adelaide/Red in “Us”

Nicole Kidman: Celeste in seasons 1-2 of “Big Little Lies” (most notable performance in season 1)

Laura Dern: Renata in seasons 1-2 of “Big Little Lies” (most notable performance in season 2)

Zoe Kravitz: Bonnie in seasons 1-2 of “Big Little Lies” (most notable performance in season 2)

Amy Adams: Camille in “Sharp Objects”

Viola Davis: Annalise in seasons 1-6 of “How to Get Away with Murder”

Claire Foy: Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1-2 of “The Crown”

Sarah Paulson: Marcia in “The People v. OJ Simpson”

Saoirse Ronan: Jo in “Little Women” and Lady Bird in “Lady Bird”

Jodie Comer: Villanelle seasons 1-2 of “Killing Eve”

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow in eight of the current MCU films

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman in “Wonder Woman”

Brie Larson: Captain Marvel in “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame”

Daisy Ridley: Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Musicians

Billie Eilish: “don’t smile at me” and “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Beyonce: “Lemonade,” “Everything is Love,” “Homecoming” (Netflix film) and “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Lana Del Rey: “Born to Die: The Paradise Edition” and “Norman F*****g Rockwell”

Nicki Minaj: “The Pinkprint” and “Queen”

Kacey Musgraves: “Golden Hour”

Taylor Swift: “Speak Now” and “Red”

Lady Gaga: “The Fame Monster” and “Artpop”

Directors

Greta Gerwig: “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”

Alma Har’el: “Honeyboy”

Autumn de Wilde: “Emma.”

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh

Tags
actorsdirectorsfemale performersmusiciansWomen's History Month
