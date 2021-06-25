The best game to play on each console this summer

It is so nice to see large groups of people find comfort in video games. The last year has been an awakening for many, and when looking at the gaming world, there are many places to start. To make this daunting list easier, I broke down some of the best exclusive games on each major console. Playstation and Xbox have ruled the gaming world for as long as I can remember, along with Nintendo wholesomely sitting alongside them. A lot of people prefer playing games on their computers, but I think it is time to let the consoles shine on their own.

Playstation 4/Playstation 5: “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” (2020)

This game came out a while ago, but its impact on me is still stronger than ever. In 2018, the first Spider-Man game came out and fans were ecstatic. There were very few nitpicks with the first game, which only meant that those problems would be nonexistent when this game came out in late 2020. Anyone who is remotely familiar with Spider-Man wants to do nothing more than swing around New York while being a hero. This game does exactly that, while also having one of the best and strongest stories in a superhero game ever. These cinematic games are constantly setting a new standard, and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” sets the bar extremely high. Even months after beating the game, there is something so therapeutic about swinging around the city and taking in all of your surroundings. We are all familiar with Peter Parker, and his adaptations across every type of media, but I can’t help getting giddy at the sight of Miles Morales finally getting the spidey-spotlight. This game is nearly perfect, and if you have some extra money in the piggy bank, it is a must-buy.

Xbox One/Xbox Series X: “Sea of Thieves” (2018)

If swinging isn’t your style, maybe sailing is. This is another game that has been out for a while, but there is a new update coming out revolving around the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise that is sure to bring in a new wave of players. The whole premise of this game is taking on the seas with your friends and tackling pretty much every obstacle imaginable. You will question the strength of your friendships, as monsters and enemy ships are constantly giving you no time to relax. What I love most about “Sea of Thieves” is that you will never have the same experience twice. The possibilities are endless, and if you are not super competitive, this has the potential to be the funniest game you have ever played. Setting sail for buried treasure is something a lot of us dreamed about when we were kids and this game allows you to do that without the risk of sunburn.

Nintendo Switch: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” (2017)

With a sequel in the works, there is no better time to revisit “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” than right now. This is one of the best games I have ever played. Fans of this game will protect it with their life, and rightfully so. Going on large-scaled fantasy adventures are always captivating when they are done correctly, and saying this game delivers on doing that is an understatement. Playing this game for the first time is an experience you will never forget. The Nintendo Switch is such a versatile console, and having a game like this that you can play anywhere you want makes it that much more enjoyable. This game could last you the entire summer, and you would still have enough content to keep you occupied. The open world is beautiful, and the story is perfect. If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, I would almost recommend buying the console to play this game alone. It is hard to put into words how special this game is, but once you play it, you understand why it is loved by so many people.

Video games are finally starting to get the respect they deserve. Whether you play with friends or focus on a story-driven adventure, these games have so much more to offer than people think. We all look for escapes, and all three of these games provide worlds for us that are calming and charming. There are so many entry points into the gaming world, but if you need a guided push, there are no better games to play than these. Every console is great, and they all have exclusive games that make their consoles unique.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas