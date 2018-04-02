The bogus feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is just as ridiculous as it is sexist

Nicki Minaj is the proclaimed “Queen of Rap,” and for good reason, too.

She is the only female rapper to have fifteen songs reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 84 songs total. She has been nominated for ten Grammy awards and a total of 400 various awards in different award ceremonies.

In other words, Nicki Minaj is the indisputable queen of the rap game.

Minaj has been embroiled in a number of feuds with other female rappers including Lil’ Kim and, most recently in 2017, Remy Ma. Lil’ Kim, being the trash she is, called Minaj a “snake” for disrespecting her legacy, even though her self-proclaimed “legacy” went down the drain when Minaj came onto the scene.

In 2017 after Remy Ma was released from prison for shooting her friend, she decided to get bold and come for Minaj knowing good and well she did not have the bars and flow to even compare to Minaj. She released a diss track which flopped — just like her last album did, too — unsurprisingly.

While these feuds have actually been proven somewhat true, Minaj dismisses them as petty and looks past them, never mentioning them even though Kim and Ma continue to do so.

Unfortunately, Minaj has been accused of being in another feud with new rapper Cardi B.

However, the feud between them is completely bogus and absolutely ridiculous. To put it in the most blunt way possible, the whole thing is made up.

In 2017, Cardi B’s hit single “Bodak Yellow” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 charts which, for some reason, prompted the media and Twitter trolls to pit Minaj and Cardi B against each other.

The most ridiculous thing about this is that apparently there cannot be two successful female rappers at the same time, so when another one comes onto the scene, they immediately have to either be compared to Minaj or be pitted against her because of all of her accomplishments in the music industry.

If anything, this screams blatant sexism to me. The music industry is already a cutthroat business as it is, but the fact there cannot be two successful female rappers at the same time makes literally zero sense to me. How many male rappers are there right now you can think of off the top of your head? Nobody bats an eye with the amount of them. But as soon as another successful female rapper comes onto the scene, they immediately either compared to each other, or pitted against each other. It is simply ridiculous.

In September 2017, Minaj tweeted a personal congratulations to Cardi on her No. 1 hit, and Cardi very cheerfully responded with a thankful message to Minaj, stating the congratulations “meant so much coming from her.” If these tweets mean what they say, and I see no reason as to why they would not, then this feud between Minaj and Cardi is completely untrue.

Above all else, I do love Cardi quite a bit and her talent is not to be ignored. But just like when Minaj said in her 2012 song “I Endorse These Strippers,” “I ain’t got no time for your silly feuds.” This still rings true six years later because Minaj still remains unbothered, and instead of adding to the fire of fake feuds, she boosts other female rappers up, just like the queen she is.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon