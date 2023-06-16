The book and film industries compliment each other now more than ever
The film industry is no stranger to literary adaptations, but in recent years the television industry has carved its own seat at the table. Audiences have grown accustomed to seeing book-to-movie adaptations, a phenomenon that often leaves groups of friends arguing about which was better. However, using books to create the next hot TV show is a growing practice. Shows like “Bridgerton,” “Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are taking over the entertainment industry and capturing people’s attention.
For the first time ever, TV literary adaptations out-paced film adaptations, as reported by The Atlantic in 2020. Over 130 book adaptations are in the creation process as of November 2022 according to Rotten Tomatoes. But why are entertainment companies choosing to engage with the literary world?
More profound exploration of characters, already formatted plots, dedicated fanbases and unique world-building all contribute to the choice according to Screencraft. The source material provides screenwriters with well-developed characters that audiences get more attached to, and the chapter format allows for it to be transformed easily into episodic TV. Now that technology is catching up with the growing use of CGI and other forms of video editing, books that were previously unable to be filmed are also now compatible.
TV shows based on books saw an audience 56 percent larger than those of original scripts, Forbes reported in 2018. Likewise, books turned into TV series or films had more than a 1000 percent rise in reviews on Goodreads, The Atlantic reported. Both sides of the coin benefit from the adaptations, each bringing unique qualities to the table. Authors bring well-developed plots and characters, and the TV industry gives these books the popularity they require.
It is vital to both industries that this trend continues. For many years there have been concerns over the declining interest in literature and TV’s formulaic episodes are no longer capturing attention. The trajectory of the melding of these two distinct art forms will no doubt improve both and gives their audience more of the entertainment they have grown attached to.
The growing reliance on literature has resulted in entertainment companies becoming more involved in the initial publishing process than before, canvassing manuscripts and proposed books for their next show.
“There’s just no other substitute for the amount of work and creativity that goes into a book,” Matt Thunell, Netflix’s previous vice president of original series told Publisher’s Weekly. Streaming companies and film studios are realizing that books create a special connection with audiences that original screenplays struggle to produce. Netflix began the process of turning nearly 50 literary works into projects in 2019, according to Publishers Weekly.
The growing partnership between the two industries is also beneficial to the employees that keep them running. Writing has often been a profession that has categorically been dismissed due to its competitive nature, but with the growth of commercial interest in novels, prospects could be changing.
“There’s really no ‘living’ to be had as a fiction writer, unless of course you’re an international bestseller,” Canadian author Lynn Coady told The Walrus. Coady started writing for TV in 2014 and began to enjoy stability and success she did not experience as an author. While the situation for Canadian screenwriters and authors varies from the American experience, especially in the aftermath of the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, the collaboration of the TV and literary industries creates opportunity and stability for smaller authors.
Popular adaptations pave the way for lesser-known authors and books to get an opportunity to shine. TV is striving to become more literary and the lines are beginning to blur between what is TV and what is written, reports The Walrus.
This change in approach to TV and the growth of authorial participation in the making of shows and the intellectual property that goes into their creation provides a massive boost to literary works. In a world where interest in novels is decreasing at an alarming rate, the mutual reliance of these two industries is important. Novels and TV speak to people in different ways, it’s the difference between the visual and the imagined, but they make an encouraging impact when paired.
Authors need to feel as though they have the ability to support themselves on their creations and all of us are reliant on their work whether we know it or not. People actively crave entertainment in all sorts of mediums and the joint effort of the publishing and television industries provides that. Engaging stories is what makes both of these businesses profitable and the marriage between the two will strengthen both in the years to come.
Featured Illustration by Emaan Noorzaie
