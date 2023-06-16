The book and film industries compliment each other now more than ever

The film industry is no stranger to literary adaptations, but in recent years the television industry has carved its own seat at the table. Audiences have grown accustomed to seeing book-to-movie adaptations, a phenomenon that often leaves groups of friends arguing about which was better. However, using books to create the next hot TV show is a growing practice. Shows like “Bridgerton,” “Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are taking over the entertainment industry and capturing people’s attention.

For the first time ever, TV literary adaptations out-paced film adaptations, as reported by The Atlantic in 2020. Over 130 book adaptations are in the creation process as of November 2022 according to Rotten Tomatoes. But why are entertainment companies choosing to engage with the literary world?

More profound exploration of characters, already formatted plots, dedicated fanbases and unique world-building all contribute to the choice according to Screencraft. The source material provides screenwriters with well-developed characters that audiences get more attached to, and the chapter format allows for it to be transformed easily into episodic TV. Now that technology is catching up with the growing use of CGI and other forms of video editing, books that were previously unable to be filmed are also now compatible.

TV shows based on books saw an audience 56 percent larger than those of original scripts, Forbes reported in 2018. Likewise, books turned into TV series or films had more than a 1000 percent rise in reviews on Goodreads, The Atlantic reported. Both sides of the coin benefit from the adaptations, each bringing unique qualities to the table. Authors bring well-developed plots and characters, and the TV industry gives these books the popularity they require.

It is vital to both industries that this trend continues. For many years there have been concerns over the declining interest in literature and TV’s formulaic episodes are no longer capturing attention. The trajectory of the melding of these two distinct art forms will no doubt improve both and gives their audience more of the entertainment they have grown attached to.

The growing reliance on literature has resulted in entertainment companies becoming more involved in the initial publishing process than before, canvassing manuscripts and proposed books for their next show.

“There’s just no other substitute for the amount of work and creativity that goes into a book,” Matt Thunell, Netflix’s previous vice president of original series told Publisher’s Weekly. Streaming companies and film studios are realizing that books create a special connection with audiences that original screenplays struggle to produce. Netflix began the process of turning nearly 50 literary works into projects in 2019, according to Publishers Weekly.