The bulb that never burns out: Lights All Night set to host ninth annual festival

With the holidays coming to a close and the new year is on the horizon, locals are getting ready to dance the night away at the Dallas DJ setting that is Lights All Night.

​LAN is an annual two-day music festival held in Dallas every year. Its ninth rendition will be held this Friday and Saturday night at Dallas Market Hall, which has housed the music festival for the last three years.

​The genre of music featured at the festival mostly falls under the umbrella category of EDM or electronic dance music with notable exceptions such as the rapper Gucci Mane who is featured as a headlining artist this year. However, the lineup is very diverse, as the term EDM is very broad and encompasses many other sub-genres such as house, techno, trance, and dubstep, just to name a few.

​The event is unique in the fact that provides a nearby, large, two-day music festival to residents of Dallas-Fort Worth and its surrounding areas. Many popular festivals such as Austin City Limits, South by South West, and Float Fest require hours of travel and expensive hotel rooms for those who live in DFW. Festivals like LAN, JMBLYA Fest, and Fortress Festival can be cost-effective alternatives for locals and students who do not wish to make the pilgrimage to Austin.

​While last year’s festival was held on New Year’s Eve weekend with a count of over 30,000 attendees, this year’s LAN is expected to see an even larger audience.

The lineup features many well-known artists within the EDM community and headliners who are known worldwide. Diplo, Kaskade and REZZ head up Friday night with Excision, Gucci Mane and Tiësto ending the event on Saturday.

The full line up is as follows: 1788-L, Black Frames, Bleep Bloop, Carlyle, CharlestheFirst, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Chrs Roze, Chuurch, Digital Ethos, Diplo, Ekali, Eprom, Excision, Funtcase, G-rex, Grensta, Gucci Mane, Hotel Garuda, Jai Wolf, Kaskade, Luca Lush, Milazzo, Mr. Carmack, Nora En Pure, PatLok, Phaseone, QUIX, Quahog_convo, REZZ, Shiba San, Sofi Tukker, Tiësto, Tynan and What So Not.

​Lights All Night has expanded in more than just attendance for 2018. The event will feature four stages, with each area having its own unique theme. Along with the growing stages, the festival will also feature two outdoor areas complete with food vendors from the DFW area.

​Both two-day general admission and VIP tickets are available. However, as of Wednesday, the event has been advertised as at 95 percent capacity. The prices run from $120 for the two-day admissions to $230 for VIP passes.