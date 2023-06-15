The Chairy Orchard announces permanent closure after 8 years

Much like dogs with their owners, the two houses that sandwich the long yard at 1430 Churchill Dr. each look like their respective residents.

Judy Smith, the expressively-dressed former owner of Rose Costumes, adorns the sides of her house with leafy arches and varied statuettes. Anne Pearson, the more visually modest of the Dentonite pair, keeps her side simple with a few flower pots and trimmed hedges.

The two have been friends and next-door neighbors for over forty years, and know each other well enough to frequently complete one another’s ideas and sentences.

“If we think of an idea and one of us doesn’t like it, we don’t do it,” Pearson said.

Throughout their decades-long friendship, Smith and Pearson have strengthened their bond through a number of shared projects and interests.

“We’ve raised four kids together,” Smith said. “Our kids are now in their 60s, which tells you how long we’ve known each other.”

However, the duo’s most notable feat is arguably the 100-plus chair collection that took up the front lot between their homes. A local oddity, The Chairy Orchard attracted visitors from across the Denton community and beyond. After an eight-year run, its co-creators announced the orchard’s permanent closure on June 7.

“Well folks, all good things must come to an end,” The Chairy Orchard’s Facebook post read. “We are sad to announce that we will be closing the Chairy Orchard on Sunday, June 18.”

The orchard began in 2015 when Smith and Pearson, weekly Saturday garage sale visitors, began to collect a variety of chairs to craft an outdoor sitting room of their own.

“Our goal was 100 chairs,” Smith said. “It didn’t take even, maybe three months, until we found all of our chairs.”

The Chairy Orchard continued to blossom and expand as the pair gathered and were donated increasing amounts of legged furniture. Seats of all styles and varieties — stools, benches, folding chairs, rocking horses — took up the space of the lawn. While most remained on the ground, others were nailed to side fences or up in the branches of trees.

Pearson estimates that “hundreds and hundreds” of people have traveled to see their lot for a variety of reasons. The popular photo spot was also the location of multiple proposals, birthdays, showers and more.

“We’ve had people get married here that we didn’t even know got married here,” Smith said. “They just came with a minister and did it.”

Smith and Pearson cite vandalism and theft as the main reasons for their decision to chop the chairy tree.

“We worked so long and hard to find all those chairs,” Pearson said. “Every day we kept having to get rid of chairs when they ‘died.’ It was just more work.”

The creators, now both in their 80s, found increasing levels of smashed chairs, broken windows and damaged free, outdoor libraries had “taken the fun out of it.”

“We had aimed for 10 years,” Smith said. “Each year, we find it more difficult to keep up with things. […] It just seemed like it was getting worse rapidly, so we knew we wanted it to leave under our control.”

The announcement was soon flooded with outcries from fans. The post gained over one thousand likes and hundreds of comments in under 12 hours as past visitors mourned and reminisced over their fond orchard memories.

The orchard’s statement said that the following Friday, June 9, orchard lovers were invited to take their favorite chair to remember their special times with the place. However, passionate fans sped up their final farewells, and nearly half of the orchard was emptied out by noon the following day.

“I talked to my daughter-in-law and she put [the announcement] up on Facebook,” Smith said. “Immediately, cars started coming.”

On the afternoon of June 8, the founding “Chairy Fairies” sat in their designated porch swing at the center front of the yard while orchard frequenters and first-timers alike scoured the yard for their prized seating.

Some crafted thank you cards out of construction paper and crayons laid out on one of the yard’s tables. Others more familiar with Smith and Pearson stopped to chat and thank the two face-to-face. The couple smiled as their once shared seats steadily found their ways to new owners.

University associate professor Chanjuan Chen, a neighbor from down the road, took a rocking horse for her daughter, 2-year-old Luna.

“She grew up here,” Chen said, holding back tears. “This is where she took her first steps.”

Texas Women’s University graduate student Hanna Davis scored themself a black push-back recliner. Davis had only first heard of the orchard the day of its announced closure, but wanted to make sure they could see it before it was gone.

“Part of what I think I’m missing out on was the kind of community that was here,” Davis said. “Even though it’s leaving, I think this place is kind of a reminder that Denton is a little bit more of a tight knit community then you realize.”

Denton resident Angela Dockery, another Chairy Orchard novice, was still perusing the grounds with her husband for her pick of the chairy crop. While it was her first visit, she said she found the orchard’s closure to be sad nevertheless.

“We were just talking about it two or three days ago, saying that we really should finally go,” Dockery said. “I think it was perfect for Denton. Denton has a lot of unique things and I’m really sad to see it go.”

As dozens took their first and final tours of The Chairy Orchard, neither Smith nor Pearson consider the venue’s closing to be at all bitter-sweet.

“We had so much fun doing it every day, no matter the weather,” Pearson said. “It fills our heart to see everyone’s [reactions], but it’s just time.”

The now-empty orchard will continue to live on in the homes of others, as well as other Denton parks. While details have yet to be finalized, Denton Parks and Recreation has picked up some of the orchard’s most iconic structures, like the “Papa Bear” chair and Locks of Love Chairish Wall, to be installed in public spaces across the local area.

The Chairy Orchard’s former owners have also kept a few mementos of their own, including the red fridge-turned-orchard-souvenir-shop and a wrought iron patio set. While the yard is not devoid of chairs, the June 18 cleanup date still stands. Smith and Pearson plan to use leftover souvenir shop funds and Venmo donations to pay for debris removal services.

As the pair step into post-orchard retirement, Smith and Pearson look back on The Chairy Orchard as a bright spot in the Denton neighborhood.

“We’ve had a good life,” Smith said. “The orchard had a good life, and it’s going to [carry] on in certain aspects. We just love how people have enjoyed it. It’s been a crazy ride.”

Featured Image: A group of four children sit on a swinging bench at the Chairy Orchard on June 8, 2023. Lauren Campbell.