North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The college experience is an extremely rewarding one

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

The college experience is an extremely rewarding one

The college experience is an extremely rewarding one
February 11
08:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
6th, February 2020

6th, February 2020

Transitioning from high school to college can be challenging. Everything from social status, financial situations and responsibilities can be an overwhelming shift for many college students. From personal experience, I can say that you are not the only one.

If you are anything like me, you picked a university that was far from home, but not too far, so that for whatever reason, you had some independence from the town that you grew up in. Wanting change is good, but it did not prepare you for how homesick you were going to feel after the first month in college.

Keeping up with high school friends becomes more difficult and even though everyone was so close in those times, inevitably everyone starts to drift apart. The solution to that is to make friends in college. As difficult as it may seem, it is not impossible. Everything from joining an organization on campus to starting a group chat in one of your classes, to making a small study group all work.

One thing that I have noticed as a college student is that I am broke — like all the time. As much as my parents were willing to spare some bucks to go to the movies when I was in high school, it just seems to hit different when you are in college. It may be because as a college student, I finally got a taste of the real world and I got to see how expensive living is, but I always feel guilty asking my parents for money.

There are several ways to become more independent in terms of income. For example, getting a job and opening your own bank account. Many colleges have on-campus jobs and those come in very handy when you are a full-time student because they work around your class schedule. Some colleges even have money management programs that can help you be more aware of how you are budgeting your money. In my case, I feel a sense of accomplishment by being able to responsibly provide my own needs and entertainment.

On the subject of responsibility, that is another area that is a difficult one to get used to when you come to college. In high school, it was very easy to set a routine because five days out of the week it was the same thing for the twelve or so years that you were in public school. However, in college, it is the complete opposite because schedules fluctuate throughout out the week. There is no one to tell you to go to class or to do the work assigned in your classes because it is up to you to decide if it is going to be done or not.

For the first time you can finally understand what it means when an adult in your life told you to prepare for college because of how different it is from high school. Nevertheless, the college experience builds your character and shapes us into the people that we are going to become.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas

Tags
collegehigh schoolmoney managementon campusresponsibility
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Maresa Inestroza

Maresa Inestroza

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spencer_kain: #BirdsofPrey is my favorite DCEU movie to date and presents a proper showcase for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Read my f…

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @OberkromJaden: Read @spencer_kain review the BEST DCEU movie!

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @tarpwill: @spencer_kain gives his take on the most colorful and energetic film of the DCEU: Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipa…

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: “Birds of Prey” spreads its wings and soars 📝by @spencer_kain 🖼️by @GishhyOrange https://t.co/7I9oZ8d94n

- 18 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ajay_dave1: An inmate education program I’m working on was featured by @ntdaily #MotivationalMonday #education #socialentrepreneurship…

- 19 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.