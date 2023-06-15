‘The Crowded Room’ is a lost, listless slow burn

Apple TV+ has not been kind to Tom Holland.

The “Spider-Man” star’s first project with the streaming platform, “Cherry,” did little to impress upon its 2021 release, suffering from a dry plot and stalling progression. As Holland once again attempts to step out of Marvel’s looming shadow in “The Crowded Room,” history is once again doomed to repeat itself.

Holland reunites with Apple TV+, this time as both lead actor and producer, in his latest endeavor: a 10-episode psychological thriller. Set in the 70s, Danny Sullivan (Holland) is a young man who’s arrested for a shooting incident in New York City. He is soon interrogated by Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), a specialist working with police to piece together Danny, and others’, involvement with the case. The mystery steadily unfolds as the pair’s conversation progresses and audiences are taken through a series of Danny’s flashbacks and memories.

On top of Holland and Seyfried’s lead dynamic, “The Crowded Room” is composed of a longer noteworthy cast list. Main talent includes the likes of Tony-nominated Will Chase and “American Honey”’s Sasha Lane. “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum also appears as Danny’s mother, despite her and Holland’s nine-year age difference.

Rather than showcasing his talented stars, writer and creator Akiva Goldsman instead chooses to strangle them with second-rate storytelling. “The Crowded Room”’s banal plot and gimmicky characters do little to further the momentum of the show, or that of Holland’s non-Marvel (needed?) career.

The three premiere episodes make up the first third of the series, yet contain little to no crucial substance. Each part runs at about 45 minutes, allowing plenty of space for plot and character development to break ground. However, little is still known or understood by the show’s third hour.

Most of the runtime is focused on setting up the main character, Danny’s, basic background — something that shouldn’t typically take longer than a first episode. As the audience is introduced to a series of cliches from Danny’s life — the mean girl, the cool jock, the edgy loner — the show starts to look less like a puzzling crime mystery and more like a teenaged drama. The forced corny quips that take place amongst the younger characters only further pulls it out of its serious marketed image.

Despite the growing list of figures and the interactions amongst them, the show remains severely underdeveloped at its near midpoint. The audience still knows very little about what or who the show is about — not in a classically mysterious way, but rather a frustrating goad.

The show continuously teases at something more, but in the most unsatisfying way possible. Sometimes, the long stretches of plotlessnness seem as if the series itself is confused about its own final destination. Nevertheless, it continues to selfishly drag its audience along for the long haul.

Understandably, a mystery is intended to be mysterious. It’s literally in the name. However, audience’s attention spans can only run so long. Without much to grab onto, many viewers have likely already removed the series from their watchlist before the fourth episode airs on June 16.

“The Crowded Room” not only wastes viewers’ time, but also actors’ talents.

Even when setting the cast’s exterior, impressive resumes aside (think of Holland in “The Impossible,” not “Uncharted”), it’s clear each member has a flair for the dramatics. Aspects of raw emotion shine through the performances of Holland, Rossum and Chase across several scenes. For brief moments, true senses of sorrow, anger and fear are near tangible. But just as things start to get good, the actors’ characters once again return to the show’s staple monotony.

Simply put, the Apple TV+ Original went down the unfortunate path that many recent miniseries have followed. Nowadays, shows find themselves struggling with a dozen 30-minute episodes, let alone one-hour chapters. “The Crowded Room”’s production and writing staff just can’t seem to balance a steady pace and plot with its hefty episode allotment.

Unfortunately, Holland has been unlucky in love with his pursuits post-”Far From Home.” The actor himself recently announced that he’s taking a year-long hiatus from the acting scene because of his “Crowded Room” role’s toll. Whether this break is also related to the show’s recent scrutiny has been up for speculation.

Hopefully this vacation, paired with “The Crowded Room”’s failures, will bring some clarity toward the actor’s future attachments. Though it’s unclear where the Brit is headed next, it can be assumed it’s somewhere far, far away from Apple Inc. (A lot of talk about this show (that I’ve seen) has been about Holland, his attachment to the project, and where he’s headed next after so many non-Marvel shows/movies. If it doesn’t connect/end well for a media review lmk and I’ll change it up!)

Samantha’s rating: 1.5/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza