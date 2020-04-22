The “Daily” brings home 8 TIPA awards

On Monday, the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association released its awards for the 2019 calendar year for collegiate newspapers. The North Texas Daily earned eight awards, including three first-place awards.

TIPA’s annual convention was slated to take place March 25-28 in Corpus Christi but was canceled in early March due to the spread of COVID-19. Every year, TIPA hands out awards for submitted stories, photographs and designs and holds on-site contests that are awarded as well.

News writer Natalie Ochoa brought home a first-place award for Breaking News Division 1 for her story, “UNT SGA holds silent sit-in protest during Board of Regents meeting on Thursday.”

Arts & Life Editor Haley Arnold won a first-place award for Feature Story Division 1 for her story, “Drag queen designs deliciously dark costumes.”

Photographer Quincy Palmer earned first place in Breaking News Photo for the featured image on “UNT System assistant general counsel says the n-word at ‘When Hate Comes to Campus’ event.” That story was the most-viewed page on ntdaily.com for the year of 2019 with 24,066 page views since it was published.

The Daily received two second-place awards for Editor-in-Chief Zachary Cottam’s sports column, “Column: Why Khairi Muhammad shouldn’t be a team captain” and Briana Lao’s Feature Page/Spread Design of the South by Southwest 2019 coverage. SXSW 2020 was also canceled due to novel Coronavirus.

Visuals Editor Ricardo Vazquez Garcia earned the Daily’s only third-place award in General News Photo for the featured image on “More than a hundred attend Denton Climate Strike at the UNT Library Mall.”

Zachary Cottam brought home the only Honorable Mention for the Daily in Sports Game Story with coverage of North Texas soccer’s third-straight Conference USA title in “North Texas secures third-straight conference championship at home.”

Former Visuals Editor William Baldwin won first place for Photojournalist of the Year: Four-Year Schools.

The Daily extends congratulations to all of its writers, photographers and designers who earned awards for their hard work and prepares to excel at next year’s TIPA conference.