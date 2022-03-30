The ‘Daily’ editorial board endorses Turner and Shillow as next student body president and vice president

The North Texas Daily editorial board officially endorses Jermaine Turner and Aalyhia Shillow for SGA president and vice president respectively. Their campaign’s focus on student inclusivity, financial support and strong leadership are goals and values that the Daily champions.

Editor’s note: Editor-in-Chief Maria Lawson works in campus organizations alongside members of the Turner-Shillow ticket. However, for this reason, she abstained from the vote for endorsement to avoid conflicts of interest.