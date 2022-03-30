North Texas Daily

The 'Daily' editorial board endorses Turner and Shillow as next student body president and vice president

March 30
2022
The North Texas Daily editorial board officially endorses Jermaine Turner and Aalyhia Shillow for SGA president and vice president respectively. Their campaign’s focus on student inclusivity, financial support and strong leadership are goals and values that the Daily champions.

Editor’s note: Editor-in-Chief Maria Lawson works in campus organizations alongside members of the Turner-Shillow ticket. However, for this reason, she abstained from the vote for endorsement to avoid conflicts of interest.

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

