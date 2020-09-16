The Daily reacts to return of Big Ten football

The Big Ten Conference announced the decision to begin its football season after a unanimous vote from conference officials chose to overturn a postponed season. Four of the five power-five college football conferences are now back on the schedule, with the Pac-12 conference still continuing its football season postponement.

The new start date for Big Ten football is set for Oct. 23, according to a Big Ten press release.

Originally the Big Ten Conference chose to postpone the football season on Aug. 11, later suggesting the season be pushed to the spring. The introduction of new and quicker COVID-19 testing helped influence conference officials to return before the spring. Daily testing will begin Sept. 30 for the athletes.

The North Texas Daily sports staff reacts to the decision of the Big Ten football returning:

“Any college football conference deciding to play is a big deal, especially from a player’s perspective. Joe Burrow is a prime example. Without his senior season at LSU, Burrow probably doesn’t even get drafted to the NFL. For tons of guys this is their last shot at making it to the big leagues, and they’ve all been revived with this announcement.” -Jarrett Farley

“For me, the Big Ten announcing its plans to play football this fall adds some legitimacy to the season, especially if they are able to crown a champion of the league in time for the college football playoffs. In the six seasons since the current playoff was first adopted, a Big Ten team has been a part of the playoffs in four of them. Ohio State has participated in three of the playoffs, winning it in 2015, and the potential for them to compete in this year’s playoff adds a level of legitimacy and competition that would otherwise be missing.” -John Fields

“I think it’s huge, not just for fans of college football across America, but for the business of college football as well. The Big Ten is going to regain a lot of their lost assets, and hopefully there will be an increased sense of normalcy among the NCAA.” -Milo Mihaltses

“This is a big win for college football, the players and its fans. The decision by the Big Ten to play this fall shows the NCAA has progressed in terms of being in touch with the players and giving them more say than before. It will be nice to see the blue bloods of college football return and get back to watching some of the best quality football games on Saturdays.” -Preston Rios

“The biggest question is will the Big Ten be done with the season by the time college football awards or playoffs begin? Ohio State starting junior quarterback Justin Fields is highly in Heisman contention with the potential to lead his team to the playoffs. This might even lead to the Pac-12 to come back as well, but there are still many unanswered questions and unknowns.” -Rachael Sanders

“I’m excited to see the Big Ten return to football. The truth is college football needs the Big Ten to compete this year due to the plethora of talent that resides within the conference. You cannot have a college football season with Ohio State, the No. 2-ranked team in the country, sitting out. The same argument could be made for the Big Ten as a whole. The football programs that make up the conference have always given the season an unexpected twist unlike any other. It’ll be interesting to see the Big Ten schools play catch-up until bowl season rolls around.” -Matthew Suarez

