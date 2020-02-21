The Daily recommends Bernie Sanders for the 2020 Democratic Primary

The 2020 Texas Democratic Primary is set to take place on “Super Tuesday,” March 3, 2020. There are a number of potential Democratic candidates vying to secure a nomination for the 2020 election. However, among the ten or so potential candidates, there is only one that truly sticks out in hopes of running an impressive potential presidential campaign.

The North Texas Daily editorial board reached an almost unanimous decision when deciding on a candidate to support for this upcoming primary. As we discussed all of the different candidates and their views, we focused on the one specific candidate that consistently speaks on the positive changes and reinforcements that could come from his campaign for the benefit of all if he were to secure the nomination. His outspoken support for all marginalized people also showcases more of these exact positive changes that could come in a time when these discussions and changes need to be happening the most.

This candidate is Bernie Sanders.

After Sanders’ heart attack in October of last year, it seemed that his campaign was done for, or at least immensely slowed down, which could have led to an unfortunate lack of momentum going into the primaries. Instead, after securing top votes in the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, Sanders’ campaign has been revitalized with the force of a tornado. He has emerged as the clear front-runner for the Democratic primary and it would be unwise to write him off now.

Sanders has fought for the rights of marginalized people from the very beginning of his campaign, when other candidates have not particularly done so. Sanders has shown that he cares about the opinions of marginalized people because he listens.

In a time when members of the LGBT community are ruthlessly discriminated against, Sanders ensures that he will pass the Equality Act to prohibit discrimination against LGBT people, repeal the ban that prevents transgender individuals from serving in the military, investigate murders of transgender individuals as federal hate crimes and pass the Safe Schools Improvement Act and the Student Non-Discrimination Act to protect the rights of LGBT students among many other positive reinforcements.

In addition to these, Sanders advocates for the rights of all races. Since the very beginning of the Civil Rights Movement, Sanders has been present at the forefront in ensuring equality for all races, and with this nomination, he would only continue fighting for these rights. Beyond this, he will address all violence against people of color which seems to be an absent policy among other candidates.

Alongside his extensive policies for marginalized individuals, he not only acknowledges the environmental issues we as a nation are facing, but he wants to change our energy systems into 100 percent clean, renewable energy to combat the speed of climate change. Having a candidate openly speak about climate issues is important considering some refuse to even speak on these issues that are absolutely occurring with the climate, so a candidate that openly address them and wants to go forth with changing these very real problems should excite anybody.

He also shifts focus to the issues that plague public schools and their inherent lack of proper regulation. Sanders proposes to raise the starting salary for teachers to no less than $60,000 and fund out-of-pocket expenses for materials needed in the classroom. He also proposes proper funding for public schools and to provide free year-round school meals. These policies could immensely help public schools, especially the low-income ones that do not have the proper resources to educate and provide for its students. Sanders plans to enact gun violence prevention laws in schools, which goes without saying that after so many devastating stories of gun violence in schools, a change to prevent guns entering schools so freely would save the lives of many innocent students and teachers who are simply there to learn or educate.

Public schools are an area in need of much improvement, so these policies can be incredibly beneficial, especially to teachers who have gone so undervalued by their own districts for far too long.

Sanders’ policies seem to be the most consistent throughout his campaign and he also seems to be actively working to ensure these polices will be enacted. He does not rely on empty promises and with this nomination, there is potential for real change to be made. The other candidates seem to only speak on things for the mere sake of doing so, but Sanders is the one candidate that not only speaks on them, but also acts on the things he says he will do. Sanders is an immensely exciting candidate and if he were indeed able to secure this nomination, he could bring some very real, much needed changes to the Democratic Party.

Featured Illustration: Kylie Phillips