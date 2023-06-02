The Daily’s official summer 2023 movie guide

Nobody wants to spend their vacation in the Texas sun, but plane tickets are expensive and there’s only so much to do in Denton. Don’t fret — there’s still a way to beat the heat for the low price of approximately $10 (unless you go to Alamo Drafthouse): travel the world with the following list of flicks.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

After a five-year hiatus, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) finally returns to the big screen in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

In the latest addition of the “Spider-Verse” franchise, a teenage Morales is reunited with Gwen Stacy, who introduces him to the protectors of the multiverse — the Spider Society. Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Issac return to the big screen for the animated action-adventure along with newcomers Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Andy Samberg and more.

Swing over to the theater near you and immerse yourself in the Spider-Verse. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is slated to release in theaters on June 2.

“Asteroid City”

In this quirky sci-fi comedy set in 1995, citizens are drawn to the desert town of Asteroid City for the annual Junior Stargazer convention.

Among the cast of Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” is Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carrell and Maya Hawke. Though the film’s plot is still somewhat of a mystery despite its trailer, Anderson draws movie-buffs in with “Asteroid City”’s dreamy pastel color palette.

It isn’t far-fetched to predict the film will be worth seeing for its cinematography alone. “Asteroid City” is slated to release in select theaters on June 16.

“Barbie”

Sick of the real world? Ditch the crocs, grab your high heels, and take a trip down Barbieland.

Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie” follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on an adventure of a lifetime as they navigate the wonders of the real world: existential crises, prison and flat feet. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the star-studded cast features Will Ferrell, Michael Cera Simu Liu, and more.

Out of all films on this list, you won’t want to miss this one. Remember — you’re never too old to play with dolls. “Barbie” is slated to release in theaters on July 21.

“Oppenheimer”

After walking out of “Barbie,” stretch your legs, refill your popcorn, and settle in one theater over for a screening of “Oppenheimer.”

Christopher Nolan’s latest film depicts the story of theoretical physicist and “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and his work on the Manhattan Project during World War II. Written and directed by the genius behind “Inception” and “Interstellar,” and starring Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh, this biographical thriller is unlikely to disappoint.

“Oppenheimer” is slated to release in theaters on July 21.

“Problemista”

Saturday Night Live writer and comedian Julio Torres co-stars alongside Tilda Swinton in this A24 comedy.

The film, which premiered at South by Southwest on March 13, follows the journey of aspiring toy designer Alejandro (Torres) who finds himself working for Elizabeth (Swinton) after being fired from his job at a cryo-freezer company. With time on his work visa running out, Alejandro has no choice but to accompany the eccentric art critic on her mission to recover her late husband’s artwork.

“Problemista” had movie lovers laughing and crying with its unconventional jokes and unexpectedly heart-warming story. “Problemista” is slated to release in theaters on August 4.

Whether you travel to Barbieland, Asteroid City or New York, NY, enjoy your stay, and don’t forget to bring your roller skates.



Featured Illustration by Allie Garza