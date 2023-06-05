The Daily’s summer playlist must-haves

Summer has finally begun, which means it’s time to put together that perfect seasonal playlist to jam to. Here are the North Texas Daily’s picks for songs that instill all the different vibes your summer might need.

“Low Beam” by Her’s

It’s nearly criminal to not get up and dance to this mesmerizing bop from the late group Her’s.

The track just as well serves as the perfect road trip revitalizer. Armed with the artists’ notorious high-toned guitars and a roaming bassline, “Low Beam” provides any summer day or night with an exciting energy anyone can get down to.

“Sonate Pacifique” by L’Impératrice

Whether you’re drifting off as you relax in a pool or taking a stroll along the beach in your best summer fit, “Sonate Pacifique” is the summer song to set the mood.

L’Impératrice balances each instrument with a soothing vocal track to create a unique summer sound. If you like the smooth sounds of L’Impératrice and want to hear more of the group’s work, listen to the French version of their album “Matahari” for a full collection of funk and fun.

“Honeybee” by Ting Tang Tina

Looking for a local touch to your summer? Ting Tang Tina is a now-disbanded Denton band rocking an alt-punk-rock fusion synonymous with the local scene.

With its homey production style, you’ll feel like you’re listening to the rich drums and dreamy vocals of “Honeybee” under the bright lights of Rubber Glove Recording Studio on a warm summer night. If you like “Honeybee,” check out the band’s album under the same name for a whole collection of local hits.

“Tártaro” by Buscabulla

The ethereal sounds of Buscabulla in “Tártaro” are simply unmatched in every way.

The production value, instrumentation and vocalization provide a tastefully bouncy sound that merges mystique with groove in an ornate fashion. The lyrics are simple but elegant, and the tempo of the song allows “Tártaro” to fit into relaxation-oriented playlists as much as pool party song requests.

“Myth” by Beach House

Not every summer day is sunny, so if you’re looking for a more introspective sound, “Myth” is an ideal choice.

The composition isn’t complex, as most of the instruments are playing the same melody over and over. However, the masterful layering by Beach House compounds each sound into a droning and wistful tone. It feels larger than life before it strips itself back to its basic elements by the end of the song. Late evenings after long days spent in the heating pair well with this haunting tune.

“Don’t Let Me Down” By Gus Dapperton feat. Benee

The newest release from pop artist Gus Dapperton has everything a song needs to put a sunny pep in your step.

The tune is made up of a beat you can tap your foot to, fun lyrics to sing while the windows of your car a rolled down and enough synth and guitar accents to keep things interesting. The dynamic pop duo of Benee and Gus Dapperton also previously worked together on the 2020 song “Supalonely,” another summer hit.

“Sunny Day” by beabadoobee

“Sunny Day” is overflowing with positive energy and is a great addition to any morning summer playlist or beach day queue.

The vocals of beabadoobee shift from conversational to melodic as the song’s chorus explodes with instrumentation. The whispering backing track is a nice touch that ties the whole piece together.

“say anything” by girl in red

Coming from the early discography of popular artist girl in red, “say anything” is a simple but emotional song that exemplifies all the best qualities of bedroom pop.

There isn’t too much depth in the instrumentation, but it doesn’t need it — “say anything” uses its stripped-down sound to its advantage to make it a refreshing afternoon song. For more songs like “say anything,” check out the rest of “Chapter 1 — EP” by girl in red for similar, but more melancholy summer tunes.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo