The Daily’s top new music releases to jumpstart a fresh semester

It’s a new semester and that summer playlist isn’t going to cut it anymore. No need to worry – here’s a list of new releases that will make the first few weeks of classes a little less daunting.

“Moment of Your Life” by Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones

In typical Brent Faiyaz fashion, “Moment of Your Life” is a mix of sultry and dreamy.

The Grammy-nominated singer’s team-up with Coco Jones takes the track to another level. Faiyaz and Jones’ collab is a perfect match – her rich and powerful voice complements Faiyaz’s smooth and gentle style.

“DELRESTO (ECHOES)” by Travis Scott and Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s newest single with fellow Houston native Travis Scott picks up where “Renaissance” left off.

“DELRESTO (ECHOES)” takes Beyoncé’s new ballroom-inspired sound and throws it on a solemn techno beat. Scott’s singing has an almost robotic quality, accompanied by an eerie choir sample.

“Boyfriend” by Usher

Usher made headlines this summer after one of his performances led to Keke Palmer’s very publicized breakup with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. “Boyfriend,” whose music video and cover feature Palmer herself, seems to be Usher’s way of rubbing it in.

Dramatic backstory aside, “Boyfriend” is too good to write off. With 2000s-style rhythms and Usher’s melodic voice, “Boyfriend” is one of those songs you just can’t help but dance to.

The song is already Usher’s third single this year. “Boyfriend” was released two weeks after Usher’s chart-topping track, “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

“City Boys” by Burna Boy

The African Giant himself is back with his seventh album, “I Told Them…”

The project has some impressive features, from RZA to J. Cole, but Burna Boy’s suave persona shines through in “City Boys.” The infectious rhythm alone will leave you feeling unstoppable.

Burna Boy leans out of Afrobeats and experiments with pop and R&B in this album, featuring Dave, RZA, J. Cole and 21 Savage.

“Float Away” by Vansire and Poolside.

Vansire and Poolside’s aptly named new single “Float Away” is the perfect escape after a long and grueling day.

“Float Away” is reminiscent of elevator music from the ’80s in the best way possible. Vansire’s crisp and crackly vocals contradict an airy melody marked by soothing guitar riffs and synths.

“Hate” by Idman

2023 has had its fair share of rising stars, but Toronto-based singer-songwriter Idman stands out with her song, “Hate.” The track’s raw vulnerability encapsulates the uncertainty of being a young 20-something trying to figure out their fledgling romantic life.

Idman’s music is almost medicinal for the heartbroken. “Hate” in particular is cathartic without being depressing and debilitating. Idman’s riffs are smooth and her lyrics are devastatingly relatable.

“Moonlight Magic” by Ashnikko

Ashnikko further cements herself as a modern electropop icon in her newly released second album, “WEEDKILLER.”

One of its tracks, “Moonlight Magic” perfectly embodies Ashnikko’s sensual, cocky and blunt persona. Between the loud bass, catchy rhythm and the electric guitar, the song sounds like something a runway model would strut to.

“Muñekita” by Kali Uchis, JT and El Alfa

Kali Uchis teams up with City Girls’ JT and Reggaeton staple El Alfa in her new song “Muñekita.” Though an unexpected combination, the artists’ styles flow insanely well together.

“Muñekita” is a boundary-pushing project for both JT and Uchis. Most known as a member of the popular rap duo, City Girls, JT strays out of her usual genre without forsaking her slick and overconfident lyrics. Uchis’s most popular songs have always been ethereally slow, a complete contrast from the fast rhythm in “Muñekita.” However, Uchis’ silk-like singing voice pulls the whole song together.

“Muñekita” is Uchis’ first single since her U.S. Top 10 charting album, “Red Moon in Venus.”

“What This All Really Means” by Nas

Hip-hop turned 50 years old this year, but it is impossible to celebrate the genre without acknowledging Nas.

At 49 years old, Nas is as old as hip-hop itself, a feat he celebrates in “What This All Really Means.” In the song, Nas sings about his rise to success and fame over cheerful violins and piano samples so upbeat you can’t help but feel a little happy for him.

“What This All Really Means” was released as part of Nas’s 16th studio album, “Magic 2.”

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose