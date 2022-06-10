The Depp V Heard court case illustrates media’s darkside

As of late, the talk of the town has been the court case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It has been discussed thoroughly all over social media, with millions of people suddenly becoming experts on the conflict between the former couple.

The case is now over, with Heard being found guilty of defaming Depp, but the internet’s obsession has completely overshadowed the actual problems being addressed. Whether it be YouTube compilations about “Johnny Depp’s Savage Courtroom Moments” or Twitch streamers turning the trial into some sort of game, this entire situation was one giant media disaster.

Regardless of what went down between the couple, the public has no idea what the real truth is and never will. Obviously, Depp is one of the most famous actors alive today, and while the public’s support of him has been through the roof, the case became more of a spectacle as time went on.

Famous Twitch streamers like Pokimane would start their streams on the platform and just watch the case as it progressed. There shouldn’t have to be an explanation as to why this seems extremely tone deaf, but a trial revolving around domestic violence should not be used as entertainment for a very large and influential following.

Moments of the court case were used as internet memes, mostly at the expense of Heard. As stated previously, there is no way we will ever find out who is truly at fault here, and the actual truth is only known between Depp and Heard.

After loosely keeping up with this trial, you would think Depp is a saint who has never wronged anyone in his life, and Heard is the devil reincarnated. Whether she was right or wrong was up to those who decided the verdict for the case, but some internet users have used this as a Trojan horse to be blatantly misogynistic.

Domestic abuse is a serious issue and it is absolutely disgusting how many jokes are being made about the case — especially online. There has been graffiti of Heard as well as millions of memes making fun of her throughout the trial. A petition with almost five million signatures even circulated online asking for the removal of Heard from the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Now, DC Entertainment has announced that Warner Bros has cut all of Heard’s scenes from the movie, although there has yet to be an official announcement.

When the trial concluded and Depp won, his supporters acted as if their hometown team had just won the Super Bowl. If this is what litigation between famous people is going to look like in the future, we could be in a lot of trouble.

There were times when the trial felt like a fictional show put together with the sole intention of being entertaining — which is not the typical feeling you want to get from a court trial.

Any moment of sincerity was immediately turned into some sort of joke or clip on TikTok. Regardless of where either of their lives takes them after all of this — the internet took the steering wheel and it became whatever the people wanted it to be.

Hopefully in the future — the internet never has to go through another event like this again — and if it does, maybe more people will see how out of hand this situation unraveled before they obsess over something with no relation to them.

No matter who is involved, a domestic violence court trial should never be used for entertainment — much less televised.

There may come a time when we look back on this and realize how hurtful the case was to survivors and victims who have been affected by domestic violence.

Until then there may be thousands of people upset there isn’t another case they can tune into for entertainment.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla