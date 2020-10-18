The eager opinions of social media ‘Reply Guys’

I think it is time for us to have a serious conversation about one of the saddest groups of people on the internet, reply guys. I feel that anywhere you go you can find snarky remarks and sarcastic jabs under any post ever made. If there is a certain sports team you like, I guarantee there are more people in the comment section talking bad about that team than it is good. That goes for anything too. Celebrities deal with it, with millions of people criticizing their every move. Even student newspapers can have comments telling them how to do their job because apparently, people think that will work.

To break it up into two separate parts, there are those creating spam accounts to be hurtful on the internet, along with those who have no shame using their personal account to ridicule any person who walks and breathes. Both bring up extremely alarming problems.

I think those who will go out of their way to create a burner account just to harass and spread hate online, have a lot more bottled up inside than they would like to give off. You can see anything from sexist remarks to racial slurs, but you can’t exactly trace who said these disgusting things because they are hiding behind a profile picture, normally something along the lines of a muscular eagle holding the American flag. I think companies like Twitter, and especially Facebook, should be a bit more strict in what can and can’t be said. I can already picture the freedom of speech comments, but if you are going to defend someone using hate speech on the internet, in any way, you are part of the problem.

That brings us to the more concerning half. People who have no shame in their actual name and face being shown, but then also proceed to spread hate and do nothing but annoy everyone in their power. If there is one place I have noticed this, it is Twitter and Facebook. Now more than ever, people really have no shame in being racist. People also have no shame in supporting a racist. Most importantly, people feel no shame in spending their day bashing people, normally 20 years younger than them, just to make sure they are contributing to an argument where no one really cares what they are saying.

Social media is a place for news and enjoyment. I understand it will never be just that, but I do think companies can do a better job making sure it stays on that path. Going on Twitter and Reddit to get news and information are some of the most important parts of my day, and it crushes me to see people doing nothing with their free voice, except being terrible people. If nothing else, just be good people.

At the end of the day, I know I can’t convince anyone to post or not post things, but from all I have seen on social media, some of the people who are filled with rage act more immature than the people they are bashing. I know so many positive people on the internet, but I also know a lot of people who aren’t.

This article is not directed towards anyone, but if you are upset, I guess you know the shoe fits. I am sure some of you are reading this right now, and you are already writing the first draft of your angry complaint. Let me save you some time. The number of hours and dedication people put into this paper is above any type of anger you have bottled up. Don’t go after the entire publication.

My email is jadenoberkrom2000@gmail.com and I would love to hear your feedback.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon