The election was a failure for the democratic party

The 2020 U.S. election was a very decisive moment in determining what the next four years will look like for the nation. It was a very stressful time for everyone, regardless of whether you voted for republicans or democrats because ultimately you want to see candidates you support to win the race. This election broke many records, from Joe Biden getting the most votes than any other candidate in history, to Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to become Vice-President-elect under a major party.

While the election had plenty of victories for democrats like Georgia turning blue for the first time in 28 years to Joe Biden being able to win back key states that make up the “blue wall,” we must realize the Democratic party actually lost more than it won. The notion that republicans performed poorly in this election is not true once you begin to compare and analyze how they performed compared to democrats.

To start off, the presidential race should not have been this close. Looking at all that’s happened throughout the Trump Presidency, it’s clear to recognize the many obstructions of justice, corruption, attacks on minority groups and overall social division. Of course, there are states that will consistently vote red, taking certain demographic factors into account. However, the fact that the Democratic Party was only able to hold some states by a very small margin is very telling of how they assumed they would have more people voting for them just because they’re not Trump.

The Democratic Party did a poor job in attracting and gaining the votes of minorities, particularly within the Latinx/Hispanic community. Democrats lost much of the Latinx vote amongst communities located within the southern border. Many may be confused as to why this happened since there is a tendency for minority voters to vote democrat. However, their reliance on party loyalty among these minority voters led to the assumption that their vote would be a given.

Relying on party loyalty is not a good tactic whatsoever when you are trying to attract and keep voters. Each Latinx community is very different and the big mistake the democratic party did was assume that all Latinos face the same struggles and think the same way. A prime example of this would be what happened in Florida with Cuban Americans. Trump’s rhetoric and making statements that democrats were a party that consists of communists helped him gain the Cuban vote because many have had to endure the hardships of a communist Cuba and the amount of misinformation they were receiving ultimately swayed them to vote for Trump. Voters living with the southern border were mostly influenced by economic policies and felt that Biden can take away oil and gas jobs, leading many of them to vote for the incumbent.

The overreliance on party loyalty is an act of negligence because you are canvassing entire demographics under one roof. For white voters, however, there is a much wider breakdown when trying to get their vote. One can easily see analysis of gender, education and socioeconomic class, a mammoth of information compared to how minority voters are examined. The only breakdown you typically see is by gender. It is important to consistently campaign for all various backgrounds of individuals when running for office instead of making general assumptions.

Finally, instead of winning more seats and overturning seats in congress, democrats ended up losing seats among the House of Representatives. This will naturally make it more difficult to pass legislation in the future. The 2022 midterms will be even more concerning since the House will be up for grabs and have the potential of being a republican majority. This also shows the poor leadership and tactics among key leaders within the Democratic Party like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi , DNC Chairman Tom Perez. Their poor leadership has once again cost their party many key races the chance to make any meaningful progress in the future..

Although electing Trump out of office can certainly be seen as a win, the elections pertaining to who will represent their constituents in congress and local elections are far more consequential. The fact democrats failed to retain seats in the House, did not campaign properly and relied on party loyalty is what ultimately makes them the real losers of this election.

Featured Illustration by Olivia Varnell