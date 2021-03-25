‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ premiere spreads its wings and soars

It feels like no time has passed since “WandaVision” wrapped up a couple of weeks ago yet, here we are diving headfirst into another Marvel project with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” There is a lot to unpack from the first episode alone. Anthony Mackie is back as the charismatic Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan returns as the internally troubled Bucky Barnes. If “WandaVision” is the brains, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the brawns. Both shows develop characters who have desperately needed it, and creating stories centered around characters is a common theme with this new era of Marvel. It’s safe to say we are in for another intense ride, and episode one titled “New World Order” sets everything up perfectly.

We all know The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to be two characters who are mostly by the side of Steve Rodgers, played by Chris Evans. Since the Captain America era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ended, this show dives deep into how everyone is handling it. There are moral dilemmas and personal issues being handled in almost every scene, and it is so brilliant to see superheroes who fight aliens for a living face these problems just like ordinary people do. There are many directions this show could have gone with its first episode, but adding very personal and grounded elements to both Sam and Bucky makes it easier for the audience to sympathize and care about them more. Sam is trying to figure out if he with worthy to take on the Captain America mantle, while Bucky is trying to right his wrongs after decades of being a brainwashed assassin. I know, those don’t sound very grounded, but inside those basic problems are problems that we can all relate to. Some of us may be in fear of living up to someone’s expectations, while some of us are trying to reshape who we are because we are not proud of who we were. It is those character choices that give this show the potential to be and the top of the list.

These character moments are extremely touching and help set the tone for this six-episode experience, but it wouldn’t be a Marvel project without a little bit of action. The fighting choreography in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War” is so fluent and captivating which is why they went for that same sort of style here. I love this new superhero trope of fist fighting while sky diving, and it happens in superhero movies more than you would think. I am sure there is a great deal of special effects work done on all of these projects, but those little glimmers of practical effects will always give me a personal reason to smile. There have been so many entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet they are still finding ways to make things fresh. This show is setting up some potential character arcs that have me giddy like an eight-year-old about to watch “Iron Man” for the first time.

The show also handles things like systemic racism and mental health. The message was clear that even if you are a superhero who has saved the world from aliens, you can still be a victim of systemic racism. Sam deals with this on more than one account in the first episode, and you feel for him even more as the episode wraps up. Bucky is handling the horrors of his past self, and there is an extremely well-done scene with him and a therapist. At that point in the show, I knew this was not going to be a typical Marvel project.

A week-to-week release is really starting to work in the favor of the viewer because it is giving them a chance to digest episodes, which in the end is going to create a more rewarding experience. Obviously, I am avoiding spoilers, so please go and watch for yourself. It is truly something to appreciate and I finally have something to look forward to at the end of the week again. This is not a full-season review because there are still five more episodes to come out. Trust me, I wish I could watch all six episodes right now, but much like my “WandaVision” reviews, you will hear from me again once this whole story has been wrapped up nicely with a red, white and blue bow.

Jaden’s rating: 4.5/5

Courtesy Marvel Studios