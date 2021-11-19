‘The French Dispatch’ captures journalism in a bizarrely beautiful way

There are not many times I get to write for a newspaper about a movie about a newspaper, so I am going to do my best to make the most of the situation. “The French Dispatch” is the newest film by director Wes Anderson, and there is so much to love. Anthology films come and go, but of course, we could count on this cast and crew to deliver one for the ages. From Anderson’s articulate style to the star-studded cast, this fun ride into the world of journalism is a must-watch for anyone and everyone.

This film has one of the greatest casts ever assembled, led by the likes of Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright. Every story told throughout the film, regardless of how long or short, added so much precision and flash to the entire experience. I am sure this film would have thrived no matter who was cast in what role, but you can imagine how much depth and charisma was added due to this cast. No words can be used as a description except for magical, as cliche as it sounds, but all it takes is an hour and forty-three-minute journey into the mind of Anderson to understand.

The biggest problems with this film come from the interest in the director. Anderson has such a personal and true style, and if you are not a fan of how his films normally play out, you may be a little disinterested. I will be honest, I am not the biggest Anderson fan, and a lot of his movies will put me to sleep within the first half-hour. You could say the whole journalism aspect really charmed me into liking the whole thing, and I would agree, but we have been overdue for a film like this for a very long time.

Every microscopic detail, from costume design to music choice, culminated into one of the best movies I have seen this year.

There are three main stories in the film. One revolving around Del Toro’s character (Moses Rosenthaler), with the next two revolving around Chalamet (Zeffirelli) and Wright (Roebuck Wright). The anthology-style of it all became pretty tiring at moments, but just when I was truly starting to lose interest, each story was able to pull me back in its own unique way. My personal favorite story was the one revolving around Wright’s character, but each one brings something different and intriguing to the table.

Looking through Anderson’s filmography, “The French Dispatch” has to be somewhere in the top three. I’m terrible at making concrete rankings of films, but it feels like a safe bet to put this one towards the top. This is also one of the top movies I have seen this year, providing pure entertainment from beginning to end. While some moments may seem overwhelming, and some performances may seem underwhelming, I think it plays into the charm of everything. Every ounce of the humor lands for me, with a few moments where I wasn’t even sure if the intention was to make me laugh. After a certain point, I stopped trying to pick up on what the movie was trying to tell me because it is one of those movies where it just wants to show and not tell.

If the movie would have gone on for much longer, I think I would have started to feel some fatigue, but I am glad the movie ended where it did. What separates this film from some of my absolute favorites of the year, like “Malignant” and “Spencer,” was I never wanted those films to end. There is a lot to love about “The French Dispatch,” but a heavy reliance on the viewer’s relationship with Anderson could take away from the overall experience. I have also made it through this entire review without making some sort of newspaper pun, so I would like to insert one now. I have also made it through this entire review without making some sort of newspaper pun, so I would like to insert one now: with a movie revolving around newspapers, you would think the small number of issues would be a bad thing.

Jaden’s final rating: 4.25/5

Image source Rottentomatoes.com