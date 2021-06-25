‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ fails to protect audiences from a lackluster sequel

Every year, at least one movie comes out that makes me question the integrity of the filmmaking world. I have seen several great movies lately, and I am afraid I got way too comfortable. I am a big fan of a movie being self-aware, but when it is done in the wrong way, it can be one of the most obnoxious things someone can witness. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” was about as obnoxious as it gets, but with an amazing cast, it is hard to completely pummel this film.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid once again after their first film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” came out in 2017. This movie thrives off of the momentum of the cast, and if the casting were any different this would be a full-blown disaster. I am eternally grateful for Salma Hayek having the time of her life acting in this movie, because without her playing Sonia Kincaid I may have walked out the door before the second act started. Throw in a couple of cameos from Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas, and now we have a cash-grab action movie that is marketed for the cast and the cast only.

The movie tries really hard to be a meta-comedy when it just comes off as lazy. Reynolds was a red mask and tights away from making this his third Deadpool film, and I wish I meant that as a compliment. As mean as that sounds, I would not judge in the slightest if you enjoyed this movie. If you are a fan of any of the actors in the movie, chances are you are going to have a really good time. People want to laugh and see things explode, and there is quite a bit of that here, and I can promise you Hayek will make you chuckle a handful of times throughout the film. Summer movies are perfect for entertaining, and this film is the textbook definition of a summer movie.

The story is about as basic as you can get. Bad guys get recruited by the government to stop a guy who is worse than them. There are arguments along the way, as well as some painfully obvious setups and payoffs, and the constant back and forth leads to conflict. We have all seen a movie like this once or twice, and I feel like that is the biggest problem. If you are going to make fun of the action genre, put maximum effort into it. Going over the top shows the audience it is okay to just let go and have fun. The movie is definitely cheesy, but I wish it would have gone even further than it did, as I was left wanting a little bit more. I am sure a majority of the budget went towards getting the amazing cast, but that is no excuse for everything else having a significant drop in quality.

With the cast provided, it is hard to fully admit this film is bad. The movie loses its footing, but when the cast is as charismatic as this one, losing touch with your critical side is inevitable. Having dumb fun is necessary every once in a while, and anything involving Ryan Reynolds is just that. I wanted more from this movie, and I am still disappointed, but at the same time, I would be lying if I said I didn’t have fun. The movie knows it is bad, but it is also bad in moments where it shouldn’t be. Making a movie that is fully self-aware of its goofiness is like walking on a tight rope: too many missteps and you can fall right on your face. Luckily, all the actors in this movie make up the safety net at the bottom to save the movie from being a total disaster.

Final rating: 2.5/5

